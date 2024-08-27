‘9-1-1’ Season 8: First Trailer Teases Devastating Bee-Nado

In the first teaser trailer for Season 8 of “9-1-1,” 22 million killer bees descend upon Los Angeles, which will keep the crew of the 118 more than busy. The teaser contains the kind of world-of-nature statistic Buck (Oliver Stark) would love: “The average human cannot survive 500 bee stings.” Eep!

While we don’t have a lot more details about how this ’70s-movie-style disaster will play out, we know these brave firefighters and paramedics are up for it. After all, they’ve already dealt with rampaging alpacas, stalker crows and that one time a guy was attacked by a shark… in the middle of a freeway.

As you’ll recall, the opening episodes of Season 7 paid homage to “The Poseidon Adventure” by upending Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena (Angela Bassett)’s honeymoon cruise with a tidal wave as well as terrorists.

Watch the teaser trailer in the video below:

Season 7 ended with Bobby being replaced as fire captain after he rethought his planes to retire. Eddie (Ryan Guzman)’s choice to secretly date a lookalike of his dead wife not only alienated his live-in girlfriend, but his teenage son Chris (Gavin McHugh), who opted to go live with his grandparents in Texas.

Meanwhile, Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen (Tracie Thomas) lost custody of their foster daughter, Mara (Askyler Bell) just as they were about to adopt her. But Chim (Kenneth Choi) and Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) stepped up and became Mara’s temporary foster parents.

Chim, who’s managed to edge Buck for the number of nearly fatal accidents since the show began, finally married Maddie in the final episodes of Season 7 and Buck’s parents weren’t quite sure how to react to the fact he’s now dating a man, fellow firefighter Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr).

Oh, and Bobby and Athena’s house was burned down by a Mexican cartel.

If you want to really prep for the series return on Sept. 26, you might want to check out the 1978 disaster movie “The Swarm,” starring Michael Caine, Henry Fonda and Katharine Ross.

“9-1-1” Season 8 premieres on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. on ABC and streams next day on Hulu.