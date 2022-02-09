Bobby Brown visits the side-by-side graves of his first wife Whitney Houston and their daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown in the first look for A&E’s upcoming docuseries “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step.”

The 12-episode series is one of two projects related to the New Edition singer that the network is releasing. The other is a two-part documentary titled “Biography: Bobby Brown.”

The network released a first look at both on Wednesday.

“Biography: Bobby Brown” follows the New Edition singer from the housing projects of Roxbury, Massachusetts, to stages across the world. Through exclusive interviews, Brown details his personal struggles with substance abuse, as well as the losses of his first wife Whitney Houston and two of his children, Bobbi Kristina Brown and Bobby Brown Jr.

In addition to interviews with Brown’s family and friends, the documentary will also include conversations with Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Babyface, New Edition’s Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe and Johnny Gill.

After taking a look at his past with “Biography: Bobby Brown,” A&E will explore the music legend’s path forward as he embarks “on a new chapter of life” with his family, juggling both his personal life and his career.

The series accompanies Brown through a series of triumphs and tribulations as he focuses on his sobriety and physical health as he prepares to record new music and go back on tour with New Edition.

The first look for the “Every Little Step” opens with footage of Brown visiting the graves of Houston and Bobbi Kristina, as well as attending a memorial for his son Bobby Jr., following the music icon as he attempts to work through his grief for the “future of [his] family.”

“Through a lot of prayer, meditation, and therapy, I push on from the past,” Brown says in one clip.

“Biography: Bobby Brown” airs May 30 and 31 at 8 p.m, followed by the premiere of “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” on May 31 at 10 p.m.

Subsequent episodes of “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. starting June 7.