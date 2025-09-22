A&E Global Media Taps Brian Weiss as Global Content Sales Strategy and Business Development EVP

Former Tegna executive Brian Weiss has joined A&E Global Media as executive vice president of strategy and business development for its content sales team.

In his new role, Weiss will shape growth strategy and business development across linear, digital, over 60 FAST channels and emerging platforms. Working with the heads of A+E’s global content sales, FAST and international teams, he will be responsible for vetting new ventures, building investment cases and unlocking value from the company’s 70,000 hours worth of content and distribution pipeline.

Additionally, Weiss will serve as the liaison to finance, research, and technology, leading business intelligence, planning, and systems initiatives, including the deployment of automation and AI. He will report directly to global content licensing and international president Steve MacDonald.

Weiss, who has more than 20 years across broadcast, streaming, and digital media, previously served as Tegna’s vice president of entertainment programming and networks, where he oversaw the 24/7 True Crime Network, Quest, and Twist, the Vault Studios originals division, syndicated programming, and several OTT initiatives.

Prior to Tegna, he was president and general Manager at Cooper Holdings and part of the original management team that developed and launched Justice Network (2015) and Quest (2018), scaling distribution to more than 90% of U.S. households and guiding their acquisition by Tegna. His deal portfolio includes carriage agreements with Dish Network, Univision, Hearst, Nexstar, and Sinclair, and content partnerships with Warner Bros. Discovery, NBC, Disney, CBS and Fox.

“Brian brings a rare mix of deal-making savvy and operating depth to his new position,” MacDonald said in a statement. “He turns complex, multilayered agreements into durable partnerships, balances stakeholder needs with a transparent, data-driven approach, and connects storytelling with distribution to grow audiences and revenue. That skill set will unlock new value across our linear, digital, FAST and international businesses.”