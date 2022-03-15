The Emmy-winning sketch comedy series “A Black Lady Sketch Show” will return for its third season Friday, April 8 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT, HBO announced on Tuesday. They also released a teaser trailer in which Robin Thede dropped the punny joke, “I just got back from Africa. Wakanda jokes you all lookin’ for?”

The series, which also stars Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend, will feature more than 40 celebrity guest stars, including Ava DuVernay, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Raven-Symoné, Wanda Sykes, David Alan Grier, Kyla Pratt, Jemele Hill, Holly Robinson Peete, Kel Mitchell, Michael Ealy, Wayne Brady, Bob the Drag Queen, Vanessa Williams, Lance Reddick, Loni Love, Cari Champion, Shangela, Trevor Jackson, Tommy Davidson, Jay Pharoah, Jidenna, and Essence Atkins.

Watch the teaser below or on YouTube.

The six-episode season will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.



Thede is the creator of the series, and also serves as showrunner and writer and executive produces with Issa Rae for HOORAE. Other executive producers are Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment and Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch for JAX Media. Tracey Ashley is head writer and co-executive producer, Chloe Hilliard is a writer-producer, and Shenovia Large, Alrinthea Carter, Michelle Davis, Sonia Denis, Jonterri Gadson, and Natalie McGill also write for the series. Producers are Deniese Davis, Montrel McKay for HOORAE and John Skidmore for JAX Media.

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” has received eight Primetime Emmy nominations, winning Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming for Season 2.