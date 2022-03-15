HBO Max announced Monday that all six episodes of the documentary series “One Perfect Shot” will debut on Thursday, March 24, offering a first look at the show courtesy of a debut trailer.

Created for television by Oscar and Emmy-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay (“When They See Us”), the new docuseries is inspired by the Twitter account of the same name and puts the spotlight on “celebrating impactful movie moments guided by Hollywood’s most exhilarating cinematic voices.”

The series features acclaimed filmmakers including Patty Jenkins, Aaron Sorkin, Kasi Lemmons, Jon M. Chu, Malcolm D. Lee and Michael Mann breaking down shots and sequences in their films like “Wonder Woman,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Harriet,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Girls Trip” and “Heat.”

As the official logline describes, each episode “arms one acclaimed director with an arsenal of visual tools to pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots. Directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking. Filmmakers share their obstacles, challenges, lessons and triumphs as they detail the road to their one perfect shot.”

“One Perfect Shot” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, ARRAY Filmworks and One Perfect Shot. The series is executive produced by DuVernay, Paul Garnes, Bruce Robertson, Neil Miller and Sonia Slutsky.

Watch the “One Perfect Shot” trailer in the video above.