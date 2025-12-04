Final ‘Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Trailer Brings Levity and Misfit Heroes to Westeros

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is right around the corner and a final trailer confirms it will be a bit lighter than other adventures in Westeros.

The final look at the latest “Game of Thrones” spin-off at HBO chronicles Ser Duncan the Tall’s (Peter Claffey) journey to become a great knight for a prominent house. He sets his sights on working for House Targaryen which is where he crosses paths with his squire Aegon “Egg” Targaryen (Dexter Sol Ansell).

“Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” has been teased as a more grounded tale that focuses only on the working class of Westeros, not the kings and queens who rule the lands. The trailer confirms that as Dunk and Egg travel around Westeros as hedge knight and squire looking to climb the ranks.

“Every knight needs a squire,” Egg tells Dunk. “And you look like you need one more than most.

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” will premiere it’s first six-episode season on Jan. 18 on HBO and HBO Max, with new episodes released weekly. The show is set 100 years before the flagship “Game of Thrones” series – which means it’s 100 years after the events of current spin-off “House of the Dragon.” The new series has already been renewed for a second season that is scheduled for release in 2027.

Claffey and Ansell are joined in the first season by Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Henry Ashton as Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkour as Steely Pate, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer and Daniel Monks as Ser Manfred Dondarrion.

The show is co-created and executive-produced by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker, while Parker serves as showrunner.