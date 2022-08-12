Thirty years after Penny Marshall’s home run hit film “A League of Their Own” (1992) hit TV screens, a reimagined series that has the heart of the story will do the same. Created by Abbi Jacobson who also stars in the series and Will Graham, the TV show broadens the scope of storytelling that captures the women who went to play baseball while the men were away for World War II.

The series does still center around the Midwestern All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, with four teams: the Rockford Peaches, Kenosha Comets, South Bend Blue Sox and Racine Belles. Will a good deal of action takes place on the diamond, more lies beyond the dugout and bases. Race, ethnicity and sexual orientation get a more detailed look in the eight hours of TV vs. the film’s two.

Fans of the original movie and/or Abbi Jacobson may be wondering how to watch “A League of Their Own,” and TheWrap has gathered all the information needed to watch the new series below.

When Does ‘A League of Their Own’ Drop?

The series spinoff will roll out worldwide Aug. 12.

Will ‘A League of Their Own’ Be Streaming?

“A League of Their Own” the series will exclusively be available to stream on Prime Video. All eight episodes of the first season will land on the streamer Aug. 12.

Are the Characters in ‘A League of Their Own’ the Same as the Film?

No, Dottie Hinson and Kit Keller will not return in the new TV show. Nor will iconic coach Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks). But the spirit is there!

Who Is in ‘A League of Their Own’?

Creator Abbi Jacobson also stars in the series as Rockford Peaches catcher Carson Shaw. D’Arcy Carden will play Greta Gill, who is tall, athletic and beautiful just like Geena Davis’ Dottie Hinson. Chanté Adams plays Maxine Chapman, a Black woman who works at her mom’s hair salon while dreaming of pitching for her own baseball team. Gbemisola Ikumelo plays Max’s best friend Clance who supports Max through her battle for baseball. Rockford Peaches players include Cuban second basewoman Esti González (Priscilla Delgado), Canadian shortstop Jess McCready (Kelly McCormack), third-base woman and slugger Jo De Luca (Melanie Field) as well as pitcher Lupe García (Roberta Colindrez). Outfielders Shirley Cohen (Kate Berlant) and Maybelle Fox (Molly Ephraim) watch out for their teammates both on and off the field. Nick Offerman stars as coach Dove Porter, and Dale Dickey plays chaperone Beverly. Saida Arrika Ekulona plays Max’s mother Toni Chapman.

What Is ‘A League of Their Own’ About?

Created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, the series reimagines the world of Penny Marshall’s film through a more diverse and inclusive lens. Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) provides one half of the story through her leaving her home in Idaho to try out for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, clinching a spot on Rockford, Illinois team the peaches. She meets all kinds of women dreaming her dream: Greta Gill (D’Arcy Carden) and Joe De Luca (Melanie Field) — two best friends taking on the world together, cautious Shirley Cohen (Kate Berlant), Canadian athletic farm girl Jess McCready (Kelly McCormack) and even immigrants from Cuba and Mexico Esti (Priscilla Delgado) and Lupe (Roberta Colindrez). On the other half of the show’s plot, Max Chapman (Chanté Adams) does everything she can to make a basebal team too, as an ace pitcher. Her father is more supportive than her mother, but her best friend Clance is always there for her. Season 1 expands on the premise of Penny Marshall’s film with plenty of baseball action scenes balanced with more stories behind the actual women that made the AAGPBL what it was.

Where Can I Watch Penny Marshall’s 1992 Film ‘A League of Their Own’?

The 1992 classic is streaming with a subscription to Amazon’s Prime Video. The movie that stars Geena Davis, Tom Hanks and Madonna as well as Lori Petty can also be rented on Apple TV+, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and more.