‘A League of Their Own’ Trailer Shows Women Ready to Break the Rules (Video)

The women of “A League of Their Own” won’t stand for gender or racial bias in the official trailer for the Prime Video series.

The baseball series debuts on Prime Video in less than a month, and Tuesday’s trailer revealed the first in-depth look at the challenges the women on the show will face.

The series stars Abbi Jacobson as Carson, Chanté Adams as Max, D’Arcy Carden as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe, Offerman as Dove, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, Aaron Jennings as Guy, Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, Melanie Field as Jo and Dale Dickey as Beverly.

The series hails from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, in association with Field Trip Productions.

It will span eight episodes, all of them dropping on Friday, Aug. 12 on the streaming service.

It’s described as evoking “the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.”

Will Graham and Jacobson are co-creators and executive producers.

Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo andDesta Tedros Reff are also EPs. Jamie Babbit directed the pilot and also is an EP. The series is based on the motion picture screenplay by Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. It is based on a story by Kim Wilson and Kelly Candaele.

