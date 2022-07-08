Rosie O’Donnell to Appear in ‘A League of Their Own’ Series

Rosie O’Donnell is returning to “A League of Their Own” — this time, to cheer on the Rockford Peaches from afar.

The actor, who portrayed third base player Doris Murphy in the 1992 film, will have a role in the upcoming Prime Video series, albeit not the same one as her character from the movie. O’Donnell will play a local bar owner named Vi, according to Entertainment Weekly.

A fan of the Rockford Peaches, Vi crosses paths with Abbi Jacobson’s catcher Carson and soon welcomes her into her orbit.

The series is described as evoking “the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.”

Jacobson is one of 12 new baseball players who will comprise the Rockford Peaches for the reboot. She also co-created the series with Will Graham.

The series also stars Chanté Adams as Max, Carden as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe, Offerman as Dove, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, Aaron Jennings as Guy, Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, Melanie Field as Jo and Dale Dickey as Beverly.

Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo andDesta Tedros Reff are also EPs. Jamie Babbit directed the pilot and also is an EP. The series is based on the motion picture screenplay by Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. It is based on a story by Kim Wilson and Kelly Candaele.

“A League of Their Own” will span eight episodes, all of them dropping on Friday, August 12 on the streaming service.

O’Donnell starred in the original film alongside Geena Davis, Madonna, Lori Petty, Jon Lovitz, Bill Pullman and Tom Hanks. So far, she is the only performer from the movie announced to appear in the TV series.