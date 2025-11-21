‘A Man on the Inside’ Season 2 Cast and Character Guide

Mike Schur’s “A Man on the Inside” is back for its second season, and this time Ted Danson’s Charles is headed to Wheeler College to investigate a suspicious string of crimes surrounding a billionaire alumnus.
As Charles teams up with Julie once again, he’ll cross paths with some big personalities in the university administration, including the president, played by “New Girl” star Max Greenfield, before quickly meeting his love interest, played by Danson’s real-life wife, Mary Steenburgen.
And of course, he’ll still meet up with plenty of residents from his time at Pacific View.
Ted Danson as Charles
Ted Danson returns to headline “A Man on the Inside” Season 2 as Charles, a retired professor and widower who found a new purpose in working as an undercover spy. Danson reunites with Schur after starring in “The Good Place,” and is known for his numerous TV roles on “Cheers,” “Becker,” “Bored to Death,” “Damages,” “CSI” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” His films include “Three Men and a Baby,” “Body Heat” and “Dad.”
Lilah Richcreek Estrada as Julie
Lilah Richcreek Estrada plays Julie, the private investigator who employs Charles and sends him on various missions. This season, the pair enjoys a closer, almost familial relationship. Estrada is best known for playing Dr. Nellie Cuevas on “Chicago Med,” with credits including “The Wonder Years” (2022), “Dave,” “Grace and Frankie” and “Cougar Town.”
Mary Steenburgen as Mona Margadoff
Season 2 introduces Mary Steenburgen as Mona Margadoff, a music professor at Wheeler College and Charles’ romantic interest, which is quite fitting given the actors have been married for three decades. Steenburgen can be seen in “Book Club,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “Happiest Season,” “The Last Man on Earth,” “Justified,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Proposal” and “Step Brothers.”
Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Emily
Mary Elizabeth Ellis returns to play Charles’ daughter, Emily. Ellis is best-known for playing The Waitress on all 16 seasons of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and can also be seen in “New Girl,” “Santa Clarita Diet,” Licorice Pizza,” “Masterminds” and “Red One.”
Max Greenfield as Berenger
Season 2 introduces Max Greenfield as Berenger, the president of Wheeler College, who hires Charles to investigate who is blackmailing him and compromising the sizable donation from billionaire alumnus Brad Vinick. Greenfield is best known for playing Schmidt in “New Girl,” and can also be seen in “Running Point,” “The Neighborhood,” “Veronica Mars” and “Ugly Betty.”
Jill Talley as Holly Bodgemark
Jill Talley plays Holly Bodgemark, the provost of Wheeler College, who helps Charles conduct his investigation. Talley can be seen in “Little Miss Sunshine” and “Sky High,” and has lent her voice to the “SpongeBob” franchise.
Gary Cole as Brad Vinick
Gary Cole plays Brad Vinick, the billionaire alumnus whose donation to Wheeler is being actively sabotaged. Cole has been featured in “Office Space,” “NCIS,” “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” “Veep,” “Pineapple Express” and “The Brady Bunch Movie.”
Lisa Gilroy as Kesleigh Rose
Lisa Gilroy plays Kesleigh Rose, Brad’s young wife and aspiring photographer. Gilroy can be seen in “Interior Chinatown” and “Jury Duty.”
David Strathairn as Dr. Cole
David Strathairn plays Dr. Cole, the head of the English department at Wheeler College. Strathairn can be seen in “Dolores Claiborne,” “The River Wild,” “Good Night, and Good Luck,” “The Bourne Ultimatum” and “Where the Crawdads Sing.”
Constance Marie as Vanessa
Constance Marie is introduced as Vanessa, Julie’s estranged mother who hopes to enter back into her daughter’s life after her time as a conwoman left Julie with some notable trauma. Marie can be seen in sitcom “George Lopez,” “Switched at Birth,” “Selena,” “My Family,” “With Love” and “American Family.”
Jason Mantzoukas as Apollo Lambrakis
Jason Mantzoukas plays Apollo Lambrakis, Vanessa’s bumbling boyfriend. Mantzoukas is best known for starring in “The Good Place,” “Taskmaster,” “The League,” “The House” and “The Dictator.”
Stephanie Beatriz as Didi
Stephanie Beatriz returns as Didi, the managing director of Pacific View, who remains connected to Charles even after his mission concludes. Beatriz is best known for playing Rosa Diaz on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and has also been featured in “In the Heights,” Encanto,” “Short Term 12,” “Twisted Metal” “The Legend of Vox Machina,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.”
Eugene Cordero as Joel
Eugene Cordero plays as Emily’s husband and Charles son-in-law. Cordero’s credits include “Loki,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “Tacoma FD,” “The Good Place” and “Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.”
Stephen McKinley Henderson as Calbert
Stephen McKinley Henderson plays Calbert, a friend of Charles he made during his time at Pacific View. You might recognize him from Alex Garland’s “Civil War” and “Devs,” as well as “Fences,” “Lady Bird,” “Beau Is Afraid” and “Dune: Part One.”
Sally Struthers as Virginia
Sally Struthers returns as Virginia, another Pacific View resident who took an immediate liking to Charles. Struthers is best known for playing Gloria on “All in the Family,” and the spinoffs “Archie Bunker’s Place” and “Gloria.” She also voiced Charlene on “Dinosaurs” and Rebecca Cunningham in “TaleSpin” and played Babette in “Gilmore Girls.”
John Getz as Elliott
John Getz plays Elliot, another Pacific View resident who has since reunited with Virginia for good. Getz can be seen in “Blood Simple,” “The Fly,” David Fincher films “The Social Network” and “Zodiac,” as well as “The Dead Don’t Hurt,” “The Last of Us,” “Doom Patrol,” “Bosch” and “Better Call Saul.”