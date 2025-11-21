‘A Man on the Inside’ Season 2 Cast and Character Guide

Mike Schur’s “A Man on the Inside” is back for its second season, and this time Ted Danson’s Charles is headed to Wheeler College to investigate a suspicious string of crimes surrounding a billionaire alumnus.

As Charles teams up with Julie once again, he’ll cross paths with some big personalities in the university administration, including the president, played by “New Girl” star Max Greenfield, before quickly meeting his love interest, played by Danson’s real-life wife, Mary Steenburgen.

And of course, he’ll still meet up with plenty of residents from his time at Pacific View.