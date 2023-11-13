‘A Murder at the End of the World’ Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream?

Emma Corrin stars in the new series from the creators of “The OA”

Emma Corrin and Harris Dickinson in "A Murder at the End of the World." (Christopher Saunders/FX)
The creators behind “The OA” are back with a new TV series, this time the murder mystery “A Murder at the End of the World,” and those digging into the whodunit are no doubt curious when and where they can watch new episodes.

The original series tells the story of a reclusive billionaire who invites guests to a dazzling location where someone is murdered. It hails from Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, who serve as creators, writers, directors and executive producers.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch “A Murder at the End of the World.”

When does it premiere?

November 14.

Is “A Murder at the End of the World” streaming or on TV?

This is an FX series that streams exclusively on Hulu. New episodes will not be on TV but will instead be streaming on Hulu, so you’ll need a Hulu subscription to watch it.

Are new episodes released weekly or all at once?

The first two episodes of “A Murder at the End of the World,” titled “Chapter 1: Homme Fatale” and “Chapter 2: The Silver Doe” debut on Nov. 14. New episodes will then roll out weekly, one at a time, on Tuesdays. Here’s the full schedule:

  • Episode 1 – “Chapter 1: Homme Fatale” – November 14
    Written by Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij; directed by Brit Marling.
  • Episode 2 – “Chapter 2: The Silver Doe” – November 14
    Written by Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij, Melanie Marnich and Rebecca Roanhorse; directed by Zal Batmanglij.
  • Episode 3 – “Chapter 3: Survivors” – November 21
    Written by Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij and Melanie Marnich; directed by Zal Batmanglij.
  • Episode 4 – “Chapter 4: Family Secrets” – November 28
    Written by Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij; directed by Zal Batmanglij.
  • Episode 5 – “Chapter 5: Crypt” – December 5
    Written by Brit Marling; directed by Brit Marling.
  • Episode 6 – “Chapter 6: Crime Seen” – December 12
    Written by Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij; directed by Brit Marling.
  • Episode 7 – “Chapter 7: Retreat” – December 19 (Finale)
    Written by Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij; directed by Zal Batmanglij.

What is “A Murder at the End of the World” about?

In “A Murder at the End of the World,” Darby Hart (Emma Corrin) and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

Who’s in the cast?

The ensemble includes Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Brit Marling, Harris Dickerson, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler and Ryan J. Haddad.

Watch the trailer

