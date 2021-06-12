A New ‘Avatar’ Video Game Was Announced and People Have Mean Jokes

We’re not sure what Ubisoft expected when it announced “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora,” on Saturday, but a ton of jokes at the new game’s expense probably wasn’t it.

The Canadian video game giant’s announcement came during its E3 2021 presentation on Saturday. But the response to a new game based on the James Cameron movie and, presumably, its upcoming sequels, is less “I see you” and more “hard pass.”

In fact, it got a lot of fans thinking about “Avatar: The Last Airbender” instead.

They made a game for the wrong Avatar 💔💔 https://t.co/SL9IqmrGup — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) June 12, 2021

Avatar game It’s the blue people and not the last Airbender pic.twitter.com/7u4xz0jTlh — KAWORU ENJOYERS ARGENTINA🇦🇷 (@CallanCove) June 12, 2021

All this talk of an Avatar Game. I got excited… I thought it was Avatar The Last Airbender



Oh



It's that mediocre James Cameron film pic.twitter.com/A8bPlw777Y — 🐾Banryu Big Wolf🐾 BLM (@BanryuWolf) June 12, 2021

Ubisoft hoping for a Micdrop but instead watching it bounce off into the audience and blind a kid with an Avatar movie game announcement.#E32021 pic.twitter.com/5eHT59V4B5 — Jason (@Amazestrong) June 12, 2021

But it wasn’t just references to the beloved animated series with a similar name. Quite a lot of people questioned why the game is even being made at all.

Not a soul is playing that Avatar game>>>> — Something Goes Here (@TheMSeries1) June 12, 2021

SHOUT-OUTS TO ALL THE JAMES CAMERON AVATAR FANS IN THE SEATS HYPED UP FOR THE NEW AVATAR GAME pic.twitter.com/0HU6lscj0s — BluE3 Stigma (@Axelayer) June 12, 2021

Of course, plenty of people had jokes about some of the uh, grosser elements of the “Avatar” universe… and the video game industry.

I don't even want to think about how the DualSense is going to handle this in the Avatar game. pic.twitter.com/0CFtzVkbUt — Bob Marshall (@bobmarshall) June 12, 2021

Can't wait to plug my USB ponytail into the Avatar video game lootboxes in the hope of unlocking the garter snake skin for my leonopteryx rex. — DⒶvid DeMoss 2021 (@aytiws) June 12, 2021

Here is the game’s official logline from Ubisoft: “In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.”

And if you’re so inclined, here’s the trailer:

“Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora” will be released on games consoles in 2022.