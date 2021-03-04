‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Jumps From September to Memorial Day

In a sign that studios might be feeling optimistic about COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Paramount has moved up the release of “A Quiet Place Part II” from September to Memorial Day weekend.

The move was announced Thursday evening by director John Krasinski. “They always say good things come to those who wait. Well… I think we’ve waited long enough. A QUIET PLACE PART II MEMORIAL DAY,’ Krasinski tweeted.

The sequel to the surprise 2018 horror hit was originally scheduled for release in March 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic that really kicked in that same month. Since then “A Quiet Place Part II” has changed release dates several times as the pandemic showed no signs of abating. In April 2020 it was slated for Sept. 4 of that year; Then last July Paramount moved it to April 23, 2021. And just 6 weeks ago, as COVID-19 cases were once again surging in the U.S., Paramount moved it to Sept. 26.

Also Read: Watch as COVID Vaccine Funder Dolly Parton 'Gets a Dose of Her Own Medicine' (Video)

So what changed? Krasinski didn’t say in his announcement, but we’re guessing it has something to do with President Biden’s announcement earlier this week that the U.S. is on track to have enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to cover every adult in the United States by May. Chances are a lot of us will find ourselves willing to sit in a movie theater once we get that second shot.

“A Quiet Place” made $340.9 million worldwide on just a $17 million budget for Paramount in 2018, with just under 45% of that total coming from international markets. The sequel brings back Emily Blunt along with Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as they continue to fight for survival against monsters that have invaded Earth, with keeping completely silent the only way to avoid detection.