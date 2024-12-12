Jesse Eisenberg’s Oscar Hopeful ‘A Real Pain’ Heads to Digital in December, Blu-ray in February | Exclusive

The home release includes a making-of documentary

Real Pain
Searchlight

“A Real Pain” is coming home.

The digital release of the critical darling will hit retailers on December 31, with the Blu-ray hitting shelves on February 4.

The charming comedy drama stars Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin as cousins who go on a Holocaust tour in Poland, in an attempt to connect with their grandmother who has passed away and end up discovering more about each other – and themselves. The feature, which was also written and directed by Eisenberg, mixes big laughs with pathos. It also stars Will Sharpe and Jennifer Gray.

The movie premiered at Sundance earlier this year and was picked up by Searchlight Pictures for $10 million, following a heated bidding war. The film was released theatrically earlier this fall and was recently named one of the best films of the year by the American Film Institute and National Board of Review. Earlier this week it also scored four Golden Globe nominations, including Best Picture.

“A Real Pain” is Eisenberg’s second feature after 2022’s “When You Finish Saving the World,” which was released by A24.

Culkin, of course, is coming off of his critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning role on HBO’s “Succession,” which ended last year. Earlier this year he lent his voice to Prime Video animated series “The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy.” Next year he will star in “Glengarry Glen Ross” on Broadway. Next year Eisenberg will be seen in the third “Now You See Me” movie for his “Zombieland” director Ruben Fleischer.

"A Real Pain"
