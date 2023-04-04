“A Small Light,” Nat Geo’s upcoming dramatic limited series, tells the story of Miep Gies, best known to history as the Dutch woman who, along with her husband Jan, hid the family of Anne Frank during the Nazi occupation of The Netherlands.

The series, which premieres May 1, tells Miep’s story during the darkest days of the war as she and her husband become increasingly desperate under Nazi occupation. But when asked by her employer, Otto Frank, for help hiding his family from the death squads, she agrees unflinchingly. See for yourself in the trailer right now at the top of the page.

For 2 years the Miep and Jan hid the Franks as well as 4 members of the Pfeffer family — until they were betrayed and the Franks and Pfeffers, arrested by the Nazi police, were taken to various concentration camps. The Gies evaded arrest and execution by almost pure luck, while in the end only Otto Frank survived the camps. However, Miep had saved many of the Franks’ and Pfeffer’s possessions — including Anne’s diary.

“When we first heard the remarkable story of Miep Gies we were gripped and deeply moved. We were also convinced that this limited series about an everyday superhero – one that most people around the world have never heard of – needed an unprecedented rollout,” said Carolyn Bernstein, executive vice president of scripted and documentary films at National Geographic. “We are determined to bring ‘A Small Light’ to the largest global audience possible and hope this ambitious rollout across multiple networks and streaming platforms allows audiences to fall in love with and be inspired by Miep just as we have.”

Produced by ABC Signature and Keshet Studios, “A Small Light” will launch with simultaneous broadcast of the first two episodes on National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD and Lifetime. The first episode will have an encore airing May 6 at 8/7c on Freeform and after that, two episodes will premiere every Monday at 9/8c on National Geographic, streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu, and on the Nat Geo TV and ABC apps.

Starring Bel Powley as Miep and Liev Schreiber as Otto Frank, “A Small Light” also stars Amira Casar as Edith Frank, Billie Boullet as Anne Frank, Ashley Brooke as Margot Frank, Andy Nyman as Hermann van Pels, Caroline Catz as Auguste van Pels, Rudi Goodman as Peter van Pels and Noah Taylor as Dr. Fritz Pfeffer. The series also stars Eleanor Tomlinson as Tess, Miep’s best friend, Sally Messham as Bep Voskuijl, Ian McElhinney as Johannes Kleiman and Nicholas Burns as Victor Kugler, Miep’s coworkers, along with Liza Sadovy as Mrs. Stoppelman, Laurie Kynaston as Casmir and Sebastian Armesto as Max Stoppelman.