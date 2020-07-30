‘A Wilderness of Error’ Trailer Revisits the Jeffrey MacDonald Triple-Murder Case 40 Years Later (Video)

FX has set a premiere date for the docuseries “A Wilderness of Error,” based on the book of the same name by Errol Morris.

The series from producers Marc Smerling and Jason Blum, producers of HBO’s “The Jinx” dives into the story of Army surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald, who was sent to prison for killing his family amid a storm of swirling narratives. Per FX, the series “challenges our very ability to find the truth all the while overshadowing a chilling possibility: MacDonald may be an innocent man.”

The first three episodes will premiere back-to-back on Friday, Sept. 25, with the final two episodes to follow a week later.

Prior to the series premiere, Smerling will also launch a companion podcast, “Morally (In)Defensible,” with Sony Music Entertainment. The podcast follows the story of journalist Joe McGinniss in the writing of his smash best seller “Fatal Vision,” also about the MacDonald murders.

Smerling directs and executive produces the series under his recently launched production company Truth Media, alongside executive producers Blumhouse Television and UCP. Additional executive producers include Michael Jackson, Rachael Horovitz, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Mary Lisio, Dawn Olmstead and Jessica Grimshaw.