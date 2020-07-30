‘A Wilderness of Error’ Trailer Revisits the Jeffrey MacDonald Triple-Murder Case 40 Years Later (Video)

FX docuseries based on the book by Errol Morris premieres Sept. 25

| July 30, 2020 @ 1:00 PM

FX has set a premiere date for the docuseries “A Wilderness of Error,” based on the book of the same name by Errol Morris.

The series from producers Marc Smerling and Jason Blum, producers of HBO’s “The Jinx” dives into the story of Army surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald, who was sent to prison for killing his family amid a storm of swirling narratives. Per FX, the series “challenges our very ability to find the truth all the while overshadowing a chilling possibility: MacDonald may be an innocent man.”

The first three episodes will premiere back-to-back on Friday, Sept. 25, with the final two episodes to follow a week later.

Also Read: 'What We Do in the Shadows' Showrunner Teases Gargoyles, Hellhounds and a Search for Love in Season 3 (Video)

Prior to the series premiere, Smerling will also launch a companion podcast, “Morally (In)Defensible,” with Sony Music Entertainment. The podcast follows the story of journalist Joe McGinniss in the writing of his smash best seller “Fatal Vision,” also about the MacDonald murders.

Smerling directs and executive produces the series under his recently launched production company Truth Media, alongside executive producers Blumhouse Television and UCP. Additional executive producers include Michael Jackson, Rachael Horovitz, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Mary Lisio, Dawn Olmstead and Jessica Grimshaw.

10 Best Documentaries of the 2010s, From 'OJ: Made in America' to 'The Invisible War' (Photos)

  • Best Documentaries 2010s
  • invisible war
  • OJ Simpson USC
  • Hale County This Morning, This Evening
  • I Am Not Your Negro
1 of 11

Decade in Review: “The Grand Bizarre” and “Cameraperson” rank among the highlights of the decade

Facts are so often stranger than fiction: The truth can be so terrible that we struggle to believe it, or so joyous and full of life that we’re inspired or moved. The past decade has seen a boom in the documentary space as streaming platforms have invested in their production and proliferated their distribution opportunities. So many docs that could have made this list, from those that have inspired public policy changes to others that captured gorgeous slices of life often overlooked, and even a few that pushed the visual boundaries of what’s possible in non-fiction storytelling. Here are a handful of the best documentaries from the previous decade:

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS