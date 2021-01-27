A24 has acquired the worldwide rights to the mystery film “The Eternal Daughter” that pairs Tilda Swinton again with the director of “The Souvenir,” Joanna Hogg.

“The Eternal Daughter” was filmed quietly in Wales under lockdown and completed production in December, and Martin Scorsese is also attached as an executive producer. No release date has been set.

The film is described as a ghost story about a middle-aged daughter and her elderly mother who must confront long-buried secrets when they return to their former family home, a once-grand manor that has become a nearly vacant hotel brimming with mystery.

Swinton starred in Hogg’s “The Souvenir” and the upcoming “The Souvenir Part 2,” which will debut later this year and both of which are released by A24.

“The Eternal Daughter” is produced by Element Pictures (“Normal People,” The Favourite,” “Room”) and JWH Films, with development and production backed by BBC Film.

Tilda Swinton has kept busy during the pandemic, filming a nearly one-woman show with Pedro Almodovar, his short film “The Human Voice.” She was also meant to be seen in “The French Dispatch,” the latest film from Wes Anderson. And she’ll next be working on “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” the next film from “Mad Max Fury Road” director George Miller.

