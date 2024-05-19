A24 Acquires Ruben Östlund’s Next Film, ‘The Entertainment System Is Down’

A24 has acquired the U.S. rights to “The Entertainment System is Down,” the upcoming film from 2-time Palme D’Or winner Ruben Östlund starring Keanu Reeves, Kirsten Dunst and Daniel Brühl.

The film will follow an international flight where the entertainment systems on the plane fail, causing things to unravel as boredom sets in. Dunst and Brühl will play a married couple whose relationship faces certain doom, with Nicholas Braun and Samantha Morton also joining the cast.

Östlund is expected to premiere “The Entertainment System is Down” at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. The Swedish director won his first Palme D’Or at the festival in 2017 with his satire of the modern art world, “The Square.” Five years later, he won his second with the satire of the ultra-wealthy, “Triangle of Sadness,” which also earned three Oscar nominations including Best Picture.

Östlund is repped by WME, and the deal made between A24 and the French studio Co-Production Office at the Cannes Film Market was first reported by Deadline.