A24’s ‘The Iron Claw’ Wrestling Movie Gets SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement

A24’s upcoming pro wrestling sports drama “The Iron Claw” was approved for the SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, clearing the way for the cast to promote the film ahead of its Christmas wide release in the U.S, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Based on a true story, “The Iron Claw” follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.

The film stars Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, Maura Tierney as Doris and Lily James as Pam.

“The Iron Claw” is written and directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Sean Durkin, best known for his 2011 Sundance breakout “Martha Marcy May Marlene.”

Producers are Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Angus Lamont from House Productions, Sean Durkin and A24.

Executive Producers are Derrin Schlesinger and Harrison Huffman for House Productions, Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen from Access Entertainment and Eva Yates from BBC Film.

The film was developed by House Productions, with the support of Access Entertainment and BBC Film. A24 financed and produced the film and it is co-financed by Access Entertainment and BBC Film.