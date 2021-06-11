A3 Ups Alexis Cooper to VP of Human Resources; Ulisses Rivera to Communications Director

A3 Artists Agency has promoted its human resources and communications heads, elevating Alexis Elisha Cooper to vice president of human resources and Ulisses Rivera to director of communications, the agency announced Friday.

“Alexis and Ulisses have been key to helping us take the agency to the next level,” Robert Attermann, chief executive officer of A3, said in a statement to TheWrap. “Alexis has empowered staff development and created a culture of strong rapport, diversity, and inclusivity, while Ulisses has enabled us to become storytellers and bolstered the agency’s presence across the media. They contribute to important components of the business that integrate seamlessly with the rest of the agency to help us achieve our core mission.”

Cooper and Rivera will continue reporting to chief operating officer Todd Quinn.

Cooper joined A3 in 2018, bringing with her more than 15 years of experience across all facets of human resources, including recruitment and retention, policies and procedures, acquisitions and employee relations. At A3, she founded and co-chairs the agency’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Awareness (IDEA) committee, which provides ongoing educational programming for staff. She additionally serves as a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters and is on the board of directors for Fem the Future, an organization committed to ensuring that girls and women have access to all spaces necessary to create change.

Rivera launched the talent agency’s public relations division in 2019, implementing best practices and serving as its spokesperson. He will oversee internal and external communications, media relations, advertising, branding, sponsorships, events, client publicity and social media. Prior to A3, Rivera worked for public relations firm Sunshine Sachs, where he represented clients across television, film, music, special events and initiatives that lie at the intersection of entertainment and social good. He currently co-chairs A3’s IDEA committee and sits on the board of directors for Christopher Street West/LA Pride, whose mission is to create safe and inclusive spaces of self-expression, celebration and diversity/equity/inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community of Greater Los Angeles.