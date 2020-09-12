Go Pro Today

Aaron Eckhart and Tommy Lee Jones’ ‘Wander’ Lands at Saban Films

April Mullens directed the conspiracy thriller

| September 12, 2020 @ 7:49 AM
wander aaron eckhartt

Saban Films

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to director April Mullens’ conspiracy thriller “Wander” starring Aaron Eckhart and Tommy Lee Jones.

In the already finished film, Eckhart plays an unstable private detective hired to investigate a suspicious death in a small town named Wander who begins to find connections to the death of his daughter in an elaborate conspiracy. The cast also includes Katheryn Winnick (“Vikings”) and Heather Graham.

Tim Doiron wrote the script. Producers include Mullen, Doiron, VMI Worldwide’s Andre Relis, Verdi Productions’ Chad A. Verdi, Don Kee Productions’ Jason Allison, Aloe Entertainment’s Mary Aloe, Falconer Picture’s Douglas Falconer and James Van Der Woerd.

Also Read: Michael Shannon, Patrick Schwarzenegger Drama 'Echo Boomers' Picked Up by Saban Ahead of TIFF Premiere

Executive producers are VMI Worldwide’s J.D. Beaufils, Verdi Productions’ Michelle Verdi and Chad A. Verdi Jr., Don Kee Productions’ Michael S. Smith and Franchesca Lantz, Tamer Abaza, Jeffrey Bohn, Angie Pack, Charles Saikaley, Siren Studios’ Craig Chapman, Roger Dorman, Circle 4 Entertainment’s Adam Falkoff, Phoenicia Pictures’ Ameer Fawaz and Christelle Conan from Ingenious Media.

Saban Films has been on a buying streak. Earlier this week, the distributor acquired Seth Savoy’s directorial debut “Echo Boomers” starring Michael Shannon and Patrick Schwarzenegger ahead of its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. The company also picked up “Pixie,” which stars Olivia Cooke, Alec Baldwin and Ben Hardy.

Deadline was first to report the sale.

