Aaron Grissom, Former ‘Top Chef’ Contestant, Dies at 34

Aaron Grissom, a contestant on Season 12 of Bravo’s “Top Chef,” has died.

Grissom died in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday in his hometown of Tacoma, Washington, according to The News Tribune. He was 34.

“Bravo and the ‘Top Chef’ family are saddened to learn about the passing of Chef Aaron Grissom from Season 12: Boston,” the network said in a statement. “Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends.”

Also Read: Stevie Lee, Wrestler and 'Jackass 3D' Star, Dies at 54

Grissom competed on the cooking competition show in 2014, finishing in 11th place after being eliminated in the fifth episode of the season. He quickly became known for his hot temper on the show, and his appearance was marked by a domestic violence arrest around the time the season aired.

At the time of his appearance on the show, Grissom was serving as the executive chef at Bow & Truss in Los Angeles. He had previously been executive chef at Dirty Oscar’s Annex in Tacoma and helped open a second location in Roundup, Montana in 2016.

According to the News Tribune, Grissom was most recently the head chef at the Moshi Moshi ramen bar in Tacoma before exiting earlier this year.