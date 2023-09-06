Last week, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul held a “Breaking Bad” reunion at the SAG-AFTRA strike picket lines in New York City. And during the demonstration, Paul used himself as an example of why the guild is striking when he said he isn’t really getting paid anything from the success of “Breaking Bad” on Netflix.

“I don’t get a piece from Netflix on ‘Breaking Bad,’ if we’re being totally honest, and that’s insane to me,” Paul told Entertainment Tonight Canada.

“Shows live forever on these streamers, and it goes through waves… I just saw the other day that ‘Breaking Bad’ was trending on Netflix. It’s common sense,” he said, “I think a lot of these streamers, they know that they have been getting away with not paying people a fair wage, and now it’s time to pony up. And that’s just one of the things that we’re fighting for.”

SAG-AFTRA has been on strike since July 13, joining WGA in Hollywood’s first double strike since 1960. The strike began when the guild was unable to come to agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on a new deal.

The breakdown in talks largely came down to AMPTP’s refusal to budge on several issues — essentially the same ones WGA struck over — chief among them residuals in streaming, compensation and concerns about the use of so-called “AI” technology.

The guild is now looking ahead to negotiations with major video game companies, from whom it is also seeking AI protections, and wage increases similar to what it seeks for actors under film and television contracts. On Friday SAG-AFTRA formally asked members to vote on a strike authorization ahead of talks with video game companies, which begin Sept. 26.

