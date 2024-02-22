“Abbott Elementary” Season 3 takes viewers beyond back-to-school night and into the middle of the school year, aligning with the current linear timeline of real life. After delays in production amid the 2023 WGA and SAG strikes, the third season has been shortened compared to the first two, and the Emmy-winning series has already been renewed for a fourth season as well.

William Stanford Davis announced the show’s renewal at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, after Season 3 premiered on Feb. 7. Co-showrunner Patrick Schumacker teased a broader focus on the school district this year with bureaucracy challenges for Janine, who unexpectedly accepted a district job at the start of the season.

Here’s what we know about the “Abbott Elementary” release schedule:

When did Season 3 premiere?

Season 3 of “Abbott Elementary” premiered Wednesday, Feb. 7. The two-part premiere included the first two episodes, together titled “Career Day Part 1 + 2.”

New episodes debut Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Where is “Abbott Elementary” Season 3 streaming?

New episodes premiere on the ABC channel via cable, and are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

How many episodes are in Season 3?

Creator and star Quinta Brunson confirmed to Deadline that there will only be 14 episodes this season due to delays caused by the WGA and SAG strikes, ABC’s schedule and the show’s rollout.

Season 3 episode release schedule so far:

S.3 Ep.1&2: “Career Day Part 1/Career Day Part 2” – Wednesday, Feb. 7

Wednesday, Feb. 7 S.3 Ep. 3: “Gregory’s Garden Goofballs” “ – Wednesday, Feb. 14

– Wednesday, Feb. 14 S.3 Ep.4: “Smoking” – Wednesday, Feb. 21

– Wednesday, Feb. 21 S.3 Ep. 5: “Breakup” – Wednesday, Feb. 28

Who is in the “Abbott Elementary” Season 3 Cast?

Series Regulars in “Abbot Elementary” Season 3:

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti

Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie

Janelle James as Ava Coleman

Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill

William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson

“Abbott Elementary” Season 3 Guest Stars: