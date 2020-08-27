ABC has set premiere dates for its unscripted fall offerings, including the delayed season of “The Bachelorette” and the “Supermarket Sweep” reboot hosted by Leslie Jones.
The network will kick off its fall season with the revamped “Dancing With the Stars” hosted by Tyra Banks on Sept. 14, as previously announced. Later in the month, ABC will premiere new episodes of its summer game show reboots “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Press Your Luck” and “Match Game.”
“Shark Tank” will return later in the week on Friday, Oct. 16, followed by “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Supermarket Sweep,” “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” and “Card Sharks” on Sunday, Oct. 18.
ABC previously announced a scripted-heavy fall schedule, including the premiere of David E. Kelley’s “Big Sky,” but across the board, unscripted projects have been quicker to return to production under the industry’s newly implemented COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“We’re fortunate to have such a strong unscripted slate to launch our first wave of programming this fall,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement “Presenting the new ‘Supermarket Sweep’ with Leslie Jones alongside fresh, original episodes of returning shows that viewers have come to know and love is invigorating. And with our scripted series ramping up production, we look forward to announcing more premiere dates very soon.”
MONDAY, SEPT. 14 8:00-10:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” (previously announced)
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Family Feud”
9:00-10:00 p.m. “Press Your Luck”
10:00-11:00 p.m. “Match Game”
TUESDAY, OCT. 13 8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Bachelorette”
FRIDAY, OCT. 16 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”
SUNDAY, OCT. 18 7:00-8:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”
8:00-9:00 p.m. “Supermarket Sweep” (Series Premiere)
9:00-10:00 p.m. “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire”
10:00-11:00 p.m. “Card Sharks”
