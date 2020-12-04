ABC News Layoffs Include National Correspondents, ‘The View’ Senior Exec Producer

The layoff that hit ABC News this week hit correspondents Marci Gonzelez and Clayton Sandell, as well as executive producers Jeanmarie Condon, David Reiter and John Green, according to an individual with knowledge of the network.

In addition, Hilary Estey McLaughlin, who oversaw daytime programming like “The View,” was among those who got the pink slip. Others affected included correspondents, executive producers and other executives who oversaw functions like special events and news gathering.

A spokesperson did not comment on the layoffs — which affected a percentage of the news division’s 1,300 person staff in the low single digits — or any potential severance packages.

“Unfortunately, as we position ABC News for the future, we’ve made the difficult decision to reduce the size of our workforce in a few areas,” ABC News President James Goldston said in a Thursday memo to staff. “As hard as this moment is for our colleagues, it is necessary as we adapt to changes in our business and how the company is organized by consolidating some functions and moving people into roles essential to our growth in the long term.”

Earlier on Thursday, Disney announced the shuttering of Radio Disney and Radio Disney Country as part of ongoing restructuring across the company. The 36 affected full- and part-time employees were notified Thursday and will all be laid off in February 2021.

“The difficult decision to close these two radio networks coincided with Disney’s recently announced structural changes that call for Disney Branded Television to sharpen its focus on increasing production of kids’ and family content for Disney+ and Disney Channels,” a company statement said. “Division leaders also took into account the fast evolving media environment that provides more personalized music choices than ever to a generation of young consumers, and the ongoing public health crisis that continues to affect in-person music events.”

Last month, Disney announced it was planning to lay off 32,000 employees — mostly from its theme parks division — in the first half of 2021.