Seni Tienabeso Promoted to ABC News Live Vice President

Seni Tienabeso has been promoted to vice president of ABC News Live and specialized units based in New York.

In his new role, Tienabeso will lead the 24/7 streaming news channel’s strategy, management and editorial direction, overseeing resource and talent management, content development and programming. He will also lead ABC News’ business, medical and climate units and collaborate with ABC Owned Television Stations.

Tienabeso will report directly to ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic.

“Seni is one of the most talented, hard-working journalists in the industry who has a natural instinct for creative storytelling and impactful reporting,” Karamehmedovic said in a Monday statement. “He will be instrumental in leading ABC News Live as America’s No. 1 streaming news channel and elevating our specialized units to cover issues that help inform our audience during this consequential time.”

Prior to his new role, Tienabeso was the first-ever executive director of ABC News Live, which has grown to over 600 million hours streamed in 2024 and earned Emmy and duPont-Columbia Award wins. Before that, he was executive producer of ABC News Live’s primetime programming, including creating and leading ABC News Live’s “Prime With Linsey Davis.”

Tienabeso started at ABC News in 2007 and his risen through the ranks from a producer at ABC NewsOne’s affiliate service to a producer at ABC News based in Miami. He was also a senior producer at “World News Tonight With David Muir,” where he led foreign and social justice stories and anchor-produced the show when on the road.

He has reported from six continents and 45 states on some of the biggest stories in recent history, including several presidential elections, natural disasters, the Israel-Hamas war, the Boston Marathon terrorist attack, the earthquake in Haiti and the Chilean miner rescue.