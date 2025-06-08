ABC News Suspends Terry Moran After ‘World-Class Hater’ Trump Tweet

ABC News suspended senior national correspondent Terry Moran after he issued a lengthy attack on Steven Bannon and Donald Trump on X. Moran referred to both men as a “world-class hater” in the since-deleted missive.

“ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others,” a representative from ABC News told TheWrap. “The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards — as a result, Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation.”

The tweet was pounced on by officials in the Trump administration, including Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt who described Moran’s tweet as “unhinged and unacceptable.”

Last night, in a since deleted post, so-called “journalist” @TerryMoran went on a rampage against Stephen Miller and called President Trump “a world class hater.”



This is unhinged and unacceptable.



We have reached out to @ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry… pic.twitter.com/HsgusJEIvH — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 8, 2025

JD Vance also slammed Moran’s message. “An ABC journalist @TerryMoran posted this absolutely vile smear of Stephen Miller. It’s dripping with hatred. Remember that every time you watch ABC’s coverage of the Trump administration,” Vance wrote on X.

“As it happens, I know Stephen quite well. And he’s motivated by love of country. He’s motivated by a fear that people like Terry Moran make rules that normal Americans have to follow, but well connected people don’t.”

“It’s why he fought so hard to get President Trump elected and why he works to hard to implement the agenda,” Vance added before insisting the network should issue an apology to Miller.

Moran posted his message following news Trump sent 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles to quell protests against ICE raids in the city.

Trump has been at odds with ABC since George Stephanopoulos said on “The Week” the president was found “liable for rape” by a jury in a separate lawsuit brought by author Jean E. Carroll. The jury found Trump was “liable for sexually abusing and defaming” Carroll, but the judge in the case also noted that finding “does not mean that she failed to prove that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape.’”

Trump and the network settled the lawsuit in December.