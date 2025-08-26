ABC News Promotes Katie den Daas to SVP of Global Newsgathering

ABC News has promoted Katie den Daas from vice president of Global Newsgathering to senior vice president of the division, network president Almin Karamehmedovic announced on Monday.

In her new role, den Daas will oversee daily news across ABC News’ platforms, stations and affiliates — including operations in New York, Los Angeles and London. She will also help guide breaking news coverage alongside bureau chiefs, correspondents, reporters and producers.

“Katie is an exceptional journalist and leader whose editorial vision and operational expertise have only strengthened our coverage,” he said in a statement. “She has a deep understanding of the evolving news landscape and an unmatched ability to guide teams with clarity, creativity and compassion. I am thrilled to have her leading our global newsgathering operations as we continue to create strategic and innovative ways to bring our audiences the most-trusted reporting they expect from ABC News.”

“It is an honor to be a part of a news organization with some of the best people in the industry, inspired by a rich legacy and a deep calling to journalism,” den Daas added. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with our bureaus as well as our extraordinary teams at home and across the globe as we adapt to new challenges and expand the reach of our reporting — all in service to our owned stations, affiliates, shows, platforms and, ultimately, our collective audience.”

She joined the network’s news division in 2015 and has worked on programs such as “World News Tonight With David Muir,” “Good Morning America” and “The View.” Den Daas was also an executive producer for ABC News Live before becoming London bureau chief, ultimately moving to New York in 2023 to take on newsgathering.