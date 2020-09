ABC has set November premiere dates for its scripted drama series, including “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and David E. Kelley’s new thriller “Big Sky,” rounding out its fall schedule.

In addition to the shows mentioned above, as well as “Station 19” and “A Million Little Things,” the second season of “For Life” will also debut in November, marking a move up from midseason. The legal drama will take the Wednesday-night time slot previously occupied by the Cobie Smulders-led “Stumptown,” which was canceled on Wednesday.

The new batch of premiere dates joins the previously announced dates for the network’s comedy and unscripted slates, including “black-ish,” “The Bachelorette” and the Leslie Jones-hosted reboot of “Supermarket Sweep.”

Also Read: ABC Cancels 'Stumptown' Due to COVID-19, Reversing Season 2 Renewal

The only fall series yet to receive a premiere date from the network is Nathan Fillion’s “The Rookie,” which will return “later in the season.”

“Our fall schedule is now complete with a dynamic lineup of new and returning drama series,” said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. “From fan-favorite shows like ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘The Good Doctor’ to David E. Kelley’s thrilling new drama ‘Big Sky,’ our strength is in our storytelling, and we could not be more energized to bring these compelling series to our viewers.”

All of ABC’s announced premiere dates are listed below, see a full list of fall premieres here.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 24

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Family Feud”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Press Your Luck”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Match Game”

MONDAY, SEPT. 28

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Emergency Call” (Series Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCT. 13

8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Bachelorette”

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”

SUNDAY, OCT. 18

7:00-8:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Supermarket Sweep” (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Card Sharks”

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

8:00-9:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs” (premiering with two back-to-back episodes)

9:00-9:30 p.m. “The Conners”

9:30-10:00 p.m. “black-ish”

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28

8:30-9:00 p.m. “American Housewife”

MONDAY, NOV. 2

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor”

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Station 19”

9:00-11:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” (two-hour season premiere)

TUESDAY, NOV. 17

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Big Sky” (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18

10:00-11:00 p.m. “For Life”

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

10:00-11:00 p.m. “A Million Little Things”