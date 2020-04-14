ABC Sets Premiere Dates for Summer Game Shows, ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Final Season

ABC has unveiled its line-up of summer premiere dates, including the final season of “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” and “Holey Moley II: The Sequel.”

The “extreme mini-golf competition series” will kick off the network’s “Summer Fun and Games” programming on Thursday, May 21 with its 13-episode sophomore season. It’ll be followed that same night by the fifth season of the Anthony Anderson-hosted reboot of “To Tell the Truth.”

“Celebrity Family Feud,” “Press Your Luck” and “Match Game” will all return the following week on Sunday, May 31.

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is set to complete its run with the show’s seventh and final season, debuting Wednesday, May 27.

The final round of episodes will see Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world. Series stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward are all set to return.

ABC will also debut an investigative news program, “The Genetic Detective,” on Tuesday, May 19. The show centers on genetic genealogist CeCe Moore as she works with police departments and crime scene DNA to trace the path of a violent criminal’s family tree and reveal their identity to help bring them to justice.

“The Genetic Detective” is a co-production with ABC News and XCON Productions. Carrie Cook and Marc Dorian serve as co-executive producers for ABC News. Christine Connor is executive producer and Christopher K. Dillon is co-executive producer for XCon Productions. CeCe Moore is producer.

See the full schedule below.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” (*NEW TIME SLOT)

TUESDAY, MAY 19

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. “The Genetic Detective” (SERIES PREMIERE)

THURSDAY, MAY 21

9:00 – 10:00 p.m. “Holey Moley II: The Sequel” (SEASON PREMIERE)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. “To Tell the Truth” (SEASON PREMIERE)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (SEASON PREMIERE)

SUNDAY, MAY 31

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Family Feud” (SEASON PREMIERE)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m. “Press Your Luck” (SEASON PREMIERE)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. “Match Game” (SEASON PREMIERE)

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. “Holey Moley II: The Sequel” (*NEW TIME SLOT)