ABC Tops Monday’s TV Ratings Chart Thanks to ‘American Idol’

by | March 29, 2022 @ 2:01 PM

But CBS was first in viewers

“American Idol” reigned supreme on Monday night, scoring the highest ratings in the key demo during primetime. The long-running singing competition’s 0.74 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic helped boost ABC to the top spot for the night. 

But ABC couldn’t touch CBS and the “NCIS” franchise in terms of viewership. The O.G. series was the most-watched show during primetime, with 6.8 million people tuning in at 9 p.m. 

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

"Name That Tune" (Fox)

Jane Krakowski and Randy Jackson Say Music Stars Have No Advantage on ‘Name That Tune’

Oscar Viewership Climbs to 16.6 Million, 58% Above Last Year’s Record Low
From left, Oscar winners Jessica Chastain, Will Smith, Troy Kotsur, and Ariana DeBose.

How Much an Oscar Is Worth to This Year’s Winners

‘The Endgame’ Star Ryan Michelle Bathé Loves ‘How Smart’ Val Has to Be (Video)
BuzzFeed News Union says CEO Jonah Peretti has failed to face reporters in light of announced job cuts.

News Union Chief Calls Out BuzzFeed CEO Amid Wave of Digital Brand Downsizing: ‘Don’t Be a Coward’
superpumped wecrashed dropout

‘Super Pumped’ Is Gaining on ‘The Dropout’ for Most In-Demand New Tech Drama | Charts

Oscar Telecast Rebounds 56% to 15.4 Million Viewers in Early Ratings
will smith

Oscar Attendees Rip Will Smith’s ‘Lame’ Apology, Predict Censure by the Academy
2022_OscarPredictions_split_2 Oscars

Oscar Box Office Bust: Best Picture Contenders Grossed a Total of $10 Million Since Nominations

Sweet 16 Delivers CBS More Ratings Gold From NCAA Tournament
buzzfeed

Why BuzzFeed’s Future May Depend on Pivoting to NFTs and the Metaverse