ABC Tops Monday’s TV Ratings Chart Thanks to ‘American Idol’

But CBS was first in viewers

But ABC couldn’t touch CBS and the “NCIS” franchise in terms of viewership. The O.G. series was the most-watched show during primetime, with 6.8 million people tuning in at 9 p.m.

“American Idol” reigned supreme on Monday night, scoring the highest ratings in the key demo during primetime. The long-running singing competition’s 0.74 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic helped boost ABC to the top spot for the night.

NBC’s “American Song Contest” fell off slightly since its premiere last week, drawing about a million less eyeballs this time around.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.64 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. CBS was first in total viewers with 6.1 million, according to preliminary numbers.

Fox came in second in ratings with a 0.6, while ABC was second in total viewers with 5.1 million. Fox was third in total viewers with 4.4 million.

On ABC, “American Idol” drew a 0.74 rating and 5.7 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 10, “The Good Doctor” got a 0.44 rating and 3.9 million total viewers.

For Fox, “9-1-1” aired to a 0.69 rating and 5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “9-1-1: Lone Star” had a 0.5 rating and 3.9 million total viewers.

CBS was third in key demo ratings with a 0.53. “The Neighborhood” started the night with a 0.63 rating and 5.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” slipped to a 0.52 rating and 5.1 million total viewers. “NCIS” earned a 0.54 rating and 6.8 million total viewers at 9, while “NCIS: Hawai’i” had a 0.49 rating and 6.1 million total viewers at 10.

NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.29 and in total viewers with 1.8 million. “American Song Contest” got a 0.34 rating and 1.9 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 10, “Endgame” had a 0.2 rating and 1.5 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.14 and in total viewers with 475,000. “All American” aired to a 0.16 rating and 566,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “All American: Homecoming” scored a 0.11 rating and 384,000 total viewers at 9.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 and in total viewers with 1.6 million. “Soltero con hijas” earned a 0.4 rating and 1.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi fortuna es amarte” had a 0.5 rating and 1.7 million total viewers. At 10, “Madre” received a 0.6 rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.3 and in total viewers with 961,000. “Exatlón,” which began at 7 p.m., had a 0.2 rating and 974,000 total viewers. “Hercai: Amor y venganza” got a 0.3 rating and 1.2 million viewers at 9. At 10, “Pasión de Gavilanes” received a 0.2 rating and 699,000 total viewers.