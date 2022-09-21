The shakeups at Los Angeles local news stations continue apace, as weekend anchor and general assignment reporter Veronica Miracle announced that she’s leaving the station – without indicating where she’s going next.

Miracle announced Tuesday on Twitter that she’s leaving the ABC7, which she joined in 2017 after a three-year stint at ABC30 in Fresno. She also hinted in her farewell post that she may be leaving Southern California, saying “Thank you to everyone in SoCal and at ABC7 for all of the support over the years, it’s meant so much!”

Life update! I anchored my last show a couple weeks ago. It’s been my greatest honor getting to report the news at @ABC7. Thank you to everyone in SoCal and at ABC7 for all of the support over the years, it’s meant so much! pic.twitter.com/lajziWz6pn — Veronica Miracle (@vnmiracle) September 21, 2022

While in Los Angeles, she covered everything from car chases to awards shows and became a vocal supporter of the Dodgers. During her time at ABC7, Miracle was tapped for local reporting segments for ABC’s “Good Morning America” and traveled to New York to cover overnight shifts at ABC News.

Miracle’s bio page was vacated on the ABC7 site following her announcement, and it doesn’t appear she was given a chance for an on-air sign-off, writing, “I anchored my last show a couple weeks ago.”

Neither Miracle nor ABC7 responded immediately to requests for comment.

ABC7 did not mention Miracle’s departure on its social feeds. It did, however, announce on Tuesday a new weekday morning lineup of Jon Gregory, Leslie Sykes and Rachel Brown.

Miracle’s exit comes on the heels of Lynette Romero leaving her position as weekend anchor over at rival station KTLA. In what appears to have been a fraught split, Romero also left abruptly and without signing off; days later, her co-anchor Mark Mester was suspended for speaking out in support of Romero on the air.

KTLA has said only that the Emmy-winning reporter and anchor had left to pursue another opportunity.