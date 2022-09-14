Emmy Award-winning reporter Lynette Romero has left KTLA to pursue “another opportunity elsewhere,” the network said Wednesday.

“After nearly 24 years, Lynette Romero, our friend Lynette, has decided to move on from anchoring our weekend morning news,” anchor Sam Rubin said in a Wednesday broadcast. “KTLA management had hoped she would stay here her entire career and KTLA worked hard to make that happen, but Lynette has decided to move onto another opportunity elsewhere.”

KTLA did not notify viewers what the next opportunity was and it is unknown where the anchor will go next.

“Lynette, we wish you luck, we miss you and we thank you for everything you’ve done for KTLA,” Rubin continued, noting that this goodbye was on behalf of friends, fans, viewers. “On behalf of everyone here, we wish you nothing but the best. Good luck to Lynette Romero.”

Romero did not immediately reply for TheWrap’s request for comment.

“After nearly 24 years at KTLA, our Lynette Romero has decided to move on and pursue another opportunity,” the network wrote in a tweet posted Wednesday.” We wish Lynette nothing but the best of luck on her next chapter.”

By Wednesday, KTLA had already deleted her bio page on their news team’s website.

During her time at KTLA, Romero covered a wide range of issues and started Sunday’s Link Up with Lynette, a segment that focused on sharing “good news” on air. Earlier this year, Romero shared that her mother passed away from Alzheimer’s and partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association of California Southland.