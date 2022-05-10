Abigail Breslin, Aisha Dee to Guest Star on Upcoming Fox Drama ‘Accused’

“Accused,” the new courtroom drama from “Homeland” bosses Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, and “House’s” David Shore, has expanded its guest cast.

“Little Miss Sunshine” star Abigail Breslin and Aisha Dee of “The Bold Type” have signed on to guest star on the series from Fox and Sony Pictures Television.

Each episode of the new series “opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial,” per Fox. It’s told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks.

Abigail plays Esme Brewer, “a waitress who left home when she was 15 to escape her toxic past. After a white nationalist plows his car into a peaceful demonstration and gets away, local police are unable to find the driver. Brewer (Breslin) and her girlfriend Aaliya Harris (Dee), who goes catfishing to find the driver of a car, take justice into their own hands.”

Other EPs are Glenn Geller, Erin Gunn, All3Media America’s Jacob Cohen-Holmes, and Jimmy McGovern, Sita Williams, Roxy Spencer and Louise Pedersen for All3Media International. Frank Siracusa and John Weber are also executive producers. The show was created by Jimmy McGovern. Gordon developed the series

Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment co-produce the show.

