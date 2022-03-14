Marlee Matlin to Make Directorial Debut With Fox Drama ‘Accused’

It’s been a big year for “CODA” star Marlee Matlin and it’s about to get even bigger. The actress is set to make her directorial debut by helming an episode of the upcoming Fox drama “Accused,” the network announced Monday.

In the episode, a deaf woman who becomes a surrogate, commits a crime of advocacy and protection, Fox revealed.

“I could not be more excited for the opportunity to direct, and to work on a project with such esteemed, talented, and skilled producers, writers, cast and crew,” Matlin said in a statement. “I’ve never shied away from challenges and having the opportunity to be one of the first female, deaf directors in television is one I am looking forward to.”

“Accused” is based on a British series and “opens in a courtroom.” As cameras focus on the accused, “viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial,” per a logline from the broadcast network. “Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, ‘Accused’ holds a mirror up to the current times with evocative and emotional stories. In ‘Accused,’ viewers discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back.

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” star Michael Chiklis is featured in the debut episode, which is directed by Michael Cuesta. Additional cast details will be announced at a later date.

The anthology series comes from “Homeland” bosses Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, and “House” boss David Shore, who all serve as executive producers on this series. Other EPs are Glenn Geller, Erin Gunn, All3Media America’s Jacob Cohen-Holmes, and Jimmy McGovern, Sita Williams, Roxy Spencer and Louise Pedersen for All3Media International. Frank Siracusa and John Weber are also executive producers. The show was created by Jimmy McGovern. Gordon developed the series

Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment co-produce the show.

Matlin’s reps include Innovative Artist, Media Four and The Initiative Group.