This story about “CODA,” director Sian Heder and actors Marlee Matlin and Emilia Jones first appeared in TheWrap’s The Race Begins issue of TheWrap magazine.

If you see “CODA” in a movie theater, there’s a key moment just as Emilia Jones’ protagonist, Ruby Rossi, is about to perform on stage in her choir’s school recital. The camera cuts to her deaf family in the audience and the subtitles read “[Music fades out].”

For the first time in Sian Heder’s film, we get to see the story from the perspective of “CODA’s” deaf characters rather than its hearing ones.

“It was as powerful a moment for me as for anyone who’s hearing,” Oscar winner Marlee Matlin, who plays Ruby’s deaf mother in the film, said. “I see our perspective, our world, our culture, everything right there on the screen. She included us. She made the choice to include us for all the audience to see. To experience a little bit of what we experience every day as ourselves, as deaf people.”

Heder had tinkered with a few different moments in which to put the audience in the deaf characters’ shoes. She considered it when Ruby’s brother, played by Daniel Durant, feels confused and out of place at a bar with hearing colleagues all ignoring him. She tried it when Ruby’s father, played by Troy Kotsur, gets in trouble on his fishing boat and can’t hear a siren from the Coast Guard. But the concert moment felt right.

“The audience wants to hear Ruby sing. We’ve watched her rehearse the whole movie, and we all know that movie trope of the concert,” Heder said. “You finally get to hear Ruby’s voice come out, you finally get to have the moment of hearing the finished result, and I wanted to take that away from the audience at that moment because her family doesn’t experience her performance in the way that we do.”

Heder knew it was right when her hearing crew raised concerns that the audience would feel uncomfortable if it suddenly dipped into complete silence. Instead, she asked Kotsur how he behaves when sitting in an audience watching someone sing, how he looks around “like a detective” to see as they laugh or cry or applaud.

“To watch a hearing audience be that uncomfortable with the deaf experience showed me that was an important experience for them to have,” Heder said.

“Take one of their most important senses away,” Matlin added. “Take it away and let them experience it raw and unedited. I think you all take your hearing for granted.”

“CODA” wasn’t conceived as the “important” film in the Oscars race. The story of a child of deaf adults (hence the acronym CODA) who wants to be a singer, the film works as a movie with no antagonist; it’s simply the complicated, sometimes dysfunctional dynamics of a relatable working-class family. Heder and Matlin loved that the film was funny, that it never pleaded with the audience to “eat your spinach,” that it had a familiar story and characters that felt like home.

“I think the power of telling just a very human story and characters that feel like real people seems to have created a sea change in how people view a story like this,” Heder said. “They let go of the idea that there’s any separation between those cultures. It’s a pretty sneaky way to create a shift in audience perspective.”

But the original French film on which “CODA” is based, 2014’s “La Famille Bélier,” didn’t feature actual deaf performers. In committing to working with a deaf cast and getting that world right, Heder had to shake up the way such a story was told on screen. Sign language had to be fully visible in every shot. Background music or talking didn’t always have to fill the air. Hearing actors shouldn’t constantly be talking as they signed — or “sim-com,” short for simultaneous communication, which quite often in English isn’t even the correct translation of ASL in the first place.

All of that was evident on the page when Matlin first picked up the script, to the point that she felt like the role of Jackie Rossi “belonged to me.” Suddenly those concerns she’d heard from countless hearing creators about working with a deaf actress like herself — how will they communicate, how much does it cost to hire an interpreter, how will it affect box office? — felt trivial.