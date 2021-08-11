CODA Sian Heder Emilia Jones ASL Masters

Director Sian Heder (center) on the set of "CODA" (Courtesy of Apple TV+)

How American Sign Language Masters Are Transforming the Culture for Deaf Actors

by | August 11, 2021 @ 6:06 AM

TheWrap Special Report: “I made sure to surround myself with deaf collaborators who would help me tell an authentic story that felt true,” ”CODA“ director Siân Heder says

This is the second story in a three-part Spotlight on Deaf Actors

Siân Heder’s living room was all wrong. While on set for her new film “CODA,” about the hearing daughter of a deaf family, her American Sign Language master, Anne Tomasetti, gave her a note about the film’s production design that Heder said she never would have considered as a hearing person.

Become a member to read more.

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Hearing Actors Playing Deaf Characters Riz Ahmed Julianne Moore Henry Zaga

Why Hearing Actors Playing Deaf Characters Still Sparks Backlash
Deaf Actors Breaking Through

Are Deaf Actors and Stories Finally Breaking Through in Hollywood?
Tokyo olympics 2021

Tokyo Olympics Drove Record Peacock Downloads in July – 1 Million More Than Launch Month | Chart
the view meghan mccain

‘The View’ Tops All Daytime Talk and News Shows for First Season in 24-Year History
KATIE THURSTON, BLAKE MOYNES The Bachelorette

Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Crushes NBC’s ‘American Ninja Warrior’ and ‘The Wall’ in First Night After Tokyo Olympics
advertiser broadcast cable tv dollars

Why Advertisers Just Can’t Quit Linear TV
The Suicide Squad 2021

As Warner Bros Films Like ‘The Suicide Squad’ Hit Box Office Ceiling, Is COVID or HBO Max to Blame?
tokyo olympics gymnastics

Tokyo Olympics Viewership Declined 42% From Rio

NBC Annoyed Olympic Viewers by Pushing Peacock – But Did It Drive Sign-Ups?
tokyo olympics ratings week 2

Tokyo Olympics Week 2 Highs and Lows in TV Ratings | Chart
cnn+

What Streaming Upstart CNN Can Learn From Fox Nation and Other Competitors