Siân Heder to Direct Memoir Adaptation on Disability Rights Activist Judith Heumann for Apple

Apple has acquired the rights to “Being Heumann,” a memoir about the life of disability rights activist Judith Heumann. And the studio has set “CODA” director Siân Heder to both write and direct the film adaptation.

Ali Stroker will star in the film as Heumann, who worked in the State Department in the Clinton and Obama administrations and led disability rights into the mainstream, and she also appeared in the documentary “Crip Camp.” Stroker is the first actress to appear on Broadway to use a wheelchair for mobility and to be nominated for a Tony Award.

Siân Heder will also produce “Being Heumann” with David Permut (“Hacksaw Ridge,” “Face/Off”), and Heumann’s managers John W. Beach and Kevin Cleary of Gravity Squared Entertainment. Judy Heumann and “Being Heumann” co-author Kristen Joiner will executive produce.

Heder recently signed a multiyear overall deal with Apple, and the studio in a record deal acquired Heder’s film “CODA,” which won the Sundance Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award. It will be released on Apple TV+ on August 13.

Heder’s deal with Apple includes a first-look on features, as well as an exclusive deal for series that she’s written and developed. She’s also recently collaborated with them on the series “Little America.”

