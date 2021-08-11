Deaf Actors Breaking Through

Apple/Paramount/Apple/Pax/AMC

Are Deaf Actors and Stories Finally Breaking Through in Hollywood?

by | August 11, 2021 @ 6:05 AM

TheWrap Special Report: “We go back to square one all the time, and I do everything in my power to break that cycle,” Deaf West Theatre’s DJ Kurs says

This story is the first of a three-part Spotlight on Deaf Actors

At the end of “A Quiet Place Part II,” Millicent Simmonds’ deaf character brandishes her hearing aid like a weapon and cripples a once threatening alien monster. Simmonds looms large as the camera lingers on her in the film’s final shots, reminding the audience that a deaf teenager, not just Emily Blunt or John Krasinski, can be the heroes of this story.

Become a member to read more.

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Hearing Actors Playing Deaf Characters Riz Ahmed Julianne Moore Henry Zaga

Why Hearing Actors Playing Deaf Characters Still Sparks Backlash
CODA Sian Heder Emilia Jones ASL Masters

How American Sign Language Masters Are Transforming the Culture for Deaf Actors
Tokyo olympics 2021

Tokyo Olympics Drove Record Peacock Downloads in July – 1 Million More Than Launch Month | Chart
the view meghan mccain

‘The View’ Tops All Daytime Talk and News Shows for First Season in 24-Year History
KATIE THURSTON, BLAKE MOYNES The Bachelorette

Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Crushes NBC’s ‘American Ninja Warrior’ and ‘The Wall’ in First Night After Tokyo Olympics
advertiser broadcast cable tv dollars

Why Advertisers Just Can’t Quit Linear TV
The Suicide Squad 2021

As Warner Bros Films Like ‘The Suicide Squad’ Hit Box Office Ceiling, Is COVID or HBO Max to Blame?
tokyo olympics gymnastics

Tokyo Olympics Viewership Declined 42% From Rio

NBC Annoyed Olympic Viewers by Pushing Peacock – But Did It Drive Sign-Ups?
tokyo olympics ratings week 2

Tokyo Olympics Week 2 Highs and Lows in TV Ratings | Chart
cnn+

What Streaming Upstart CNN Can Learn From Fox Nation and Other Competitors