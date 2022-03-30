Hollywood insiders and others are having a blast dragging the Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences board on Twitter for stating it “asked” Will Smith to leave the ceremony, which it says the star “refused” to do.

Earlier Wednesday, the Academy said it had begun disciplinary hearings against the Oscar-winning “King Richard” star after his on-stage slapping of Chris Rock (who made a joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair, despite her alopecia diagnosis), adding that Smith could face various sanctions for violating code of conduct, including suspension and expulsion.

“Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated,” the Academy said in a statement. “While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”

It didn’t take long for people to chime in with their thoughts, offering bewilderment at the organization’s inability to properly lead its own ceremony. “This might be even worse, if true or not exaggerated,” one Twitter user wrote. “The Academy made a decision, failed to execute it, then continued on?!?!”

“Academy now says it ‘asked’ Will Smith to leave #Oscars but doesn’t say how,” said Puck News founding partner Matthew Belloni. “Suggesting to a publicist is NOT the same as the show producer or Academy president walking over and respectfully telling him what needs to happen.”

See other reaction below.

Asked to leave by whom? — Kris Tapley (@kristapley) March 30, 2022

I once got into a fight in a London pub in my late 20s. (Those of you who've met me know how hilarious that sentence is). The bouncer asked me to leave. Lemme tell ya, question is not debatable. Did they whisper this to Will Smith?

https://t.co/oNqoln2TSB — Joe Bel Bruno (@JoeBelBruno) March 30, 2022

He “refused to leave” and they just said OK and then let him sit and laugh and win his award and cry? More info please. Why does his preference take precedent over their security measures? This doesn’t make sense to me. You? @sagaftra #Oscars — Tamela D'Amico (@TamelaDAmico) March 30, 2022

The Academy will reconvene April 15 to determine its next course of action, and Smith will be given 15 days’ notice prior to a vote regarding possible sanctions, as well as the ability to be heard through a written response.

The actor has since apologized to the Academy, Rock, viewers and attendees, saying, “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”