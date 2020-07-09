Academy Museum Adds Ryan Murphy and 5 Others to Board of Trustees

“We are thrilled to welcome these six remarkable leaders to our board of trustees. Their achievements in their respective fields demonstrate the passion and leadership that they will contribute to the Academy Museum. We look forward to working together on the world’s premier institution dedicated to the art and science of movies,” Ron Meyer, board chair and vice chairman of NBCUniversal, said in a statement.
“The Academy Museum is honored to add these incredible trustees to our new and growing board. They bring a wealth of experiences and perspectives, spanning several disciplines, that will be vital to our thoughtful planning and development. I could not be happier to welcome them,” Academy Museum director Bill Kramer said in a statement.
The new trustees join existing board members Ron Meyer, chair; Ted Sarandos, vice chair; Kimberly Steward, secretary; Jim Gianopulos, treasurer; Jason Blum, Laura Dern, David Dolby, Sidonie Seydoux Dumas, Mark Johnson, Miky Lee (Mie Kyung Lee), Tom Hanks, Dawn Hudson, Katherine Oliver, Alejandro Ramírez Magaña, Dominic Ng, David Rubin, Emma Thomas, Diane von Furstenberg, and Kevin Yeaman.
Patricia S. Bellinger is chief of staff and strategic advisor to the president of Harvard University, and she previously served as adjunct lecturer and senior fellow at Harvard Kennedy School (HKS), executive director at the Center for Public Leadership at HKS, and executive director of Executive Education at Harvard Business School.
Boetsch is the global director of communication and image at Rolex and is based in Geneva, Switzerland, and before that he was once a professional tennis player who ranked 12th in the world in 1996.
De Givenchy leads the West Region for J.P. Morgan’s Private Bank overseeing operations in California, Washington, Arizona, Utah, and Colorado. He also has direct responsibility for the Private Bank’s Los Angeles market and is chairman of JPMorgan Chase’s firmwide West Coast Market Leadership Team, which coordinates partnership across all line of business.
Halbritter is the national representative of the Oneida Indian Nation, New York since 1975 and CEO of its enterprises since 1990. He’s also an executive producer of the documentary “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World.”
Murphy is the screenwriter, producer, and director known for “Glee,” “Nip/Tuck,” “American Horror Story,” “Feud,” “Pose,” and he’ll next direct a feature adaptation of the Broadway show “The Prom” and produce an adaptation of “The Boys in the Band,” both scheduled for release on Netflix in 2020.
Scully is the founder and CEO of Artemis Rising Foundation, a philanthropic organization dedicated to developing and promoting media, education, and the arts. She has produced more than 200 documentary films focused on social justice issues, including gender-parity, the achievement gap, and trauma recovery. She’s an Oscar-nominated producer behind films such as “The Invisible War,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” “The Great Hack” and more.
The Academy Museum was meant to open this December after years of delays and new investments, but it will be delayed one more time to April along with the 2021 Oscars as a result of the pandemic. The museum is located at the corner of Wilshire and Fairfax in Los Angeles and is a restoration of the Saban Building by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano.
The Saban Building will feature six floors, including exhibition spaces, the 288-seat Ted Mann Theater, the Shirley Temple Education Studio, special event spaces, conservation areas, a café, and a store. The new spherical addition will connect to the Saban Building via glass bridges and will feature the 1,000-seat David Geffen Theater and the rooftop Dolby Family Terrace.
Among some of the inaugural exhibits will be galleries curated by directors Spike Lee and Pedro Almodóvar, composer Hildur Guðnadóttir and sound designer Ben Burtt, as well as a history of “The Wizard of Oz,” a history of the Academy Awards, and an exhibition of the films of Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, the first time the studio has collaborated with an institution for such a gallery outside of Japan.
All 15 EGOT Winners, From Audrey Hepburn to John Legend (Photos)
Richard Rodgers, composer (1902-1979) Emmy: Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composed, "Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years" (1962) Grammy: Best Show Album, "The Sound of Music" (1960); Best Original Cast Show Album, "No Strings" (1962) Oscar: Best Song, "It Might As Well Be Spring" from "State Fair" (1945) Tony: three for "South Pacific" (1950); one each for "The King and I" (1952), "The Sound of Music" (1960) and "No Strings" (1962)
Helen Hayes, actress (1900 - 1993) Emmy: Best Actress, "Schlitz Playhouse of Stars: Not a Chance" (1953) Grammy: Best Spoken Word Recording, "Great American Documents" (1977) Oscar: Best Actress, "The Sin of Madelon Claudet (1932); Best Supporting Actress, "Airport" (1970) Tony: Best Actress in a Drama, "Happy Birthday" (1947); Best Actress in a Drama, "Time Remembered" (1958)
Rita Moreno, actress (1931 -) Emmy: Supporting Actress, Variety or Music, "The Muppet Show" (1977); Lead Actress for Single Appearance in a Comedy or Drama, "The Rockford Files" (1978) Grammy: Best Recording for Children, "The Electric Compan" (1972) Oscar: Best Supporting Actress, "West Side Story" (1961) Tony: Best Supporting Actress in a Play, "The Ritz" (1975)
Getty Images
John Gielgud, actor (1904 - 2000) Emmy: Best Actor in a Miniseries or Special, "Summer's Lease (1991) Grammy: Best Spoken World Album, "Ages of Man" (1979) Oscar: Best Supporting Actor, "Arthur" (1981) Tony: Outstanding Foreign Company, "The Importance of Being Earnest" (1948); Best Director of a Drama, "Big Fish, Little Fish" (1961)
Getty Images
Audrey Hepburn, actress (1929 - 1993) Emmy: Best Individual Achievement, Informational Programming, "Gardens of the World With Audrey Hepburn" (1993) Grammy: Best Spoken Word Album for Children, "Audrey Hepburn's Enchanted Tales" (1994) Oscar: Best Actress, "Roman Holiday" (1953) Tony: Best Actress in a Drama, "Ondine" (1954)
Marvin Hamlisch, composer (1944–2012) Emmy: Four awards, two for work on "Barbra: The Concert" (1995) and one each for "AFI's 100 Years... 100 Movies" (1999) and "Timeless: Live in Concert" (2001) Grammy: Four awards in 1974, including Best New Artist, Song of the Year ("The Way We Were"), Best Album of the Original Score ("The Way We Were") and Best Pop Instrumental Performance ("The Entertainer") Oscar: Best Original Dramatic Score and Best Song, "The Way We Were" (1973) and Best Adapted Score, "The Sting" (1973) Tony: Best Musical Score, "A Chorus Line" (1976)
Getty Images
Jonathan Tunick, music director and composer (1938 - ) Emmy: Music Direction, "Night of 100 Stars" (1982) Grammy: Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocals, Cleo Laine's "No One Is Alone" (1988) Oscar: Best Adapted Score, "A Little Night Music" (1977) Tony: Best Orchestrations, "Titanic" (1977)
Getty Images
Mel Brooks, performer, writer and director (1926 - ) Emmy: Best Writing in Variety, "The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special" (1967); three awards for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy, "Mad About You" (1997-99) Grammy: Best Spoken Comedy Album, "The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000" (1998); Best Long-Form Music Video, "Recording 'The Producers'" (2002); Best Musical Show Album, "The Producers" (2002) Oscar: Best Original Screenplay, "The Producers" (1968) Tony: Best Musical, Original Score and Book of a Musical, "The Producers" (2001)
Getty Images
Mike Nichols, performer, director and producer (1931 - 2014) Emmy: Best Director of Miniseries, Movie or Special, "Wit" (2001); Best Made for Television Movie, "Wit" (2001); Best Directing of Miniseries, Movie or Special, "Angels in America" (2004); Best Miniseries, "Angels in America" (2004) Grammy: Best Comedy Performance, "An Evening With Mike Nichols and Elaine May" (1961) Oscar: Best Director, "The Graduate" (1967) Tony: Best Director of a Play, "Barefoot in the Park" (1964), "Luv" and "The Odd Couple" (1965), "Plaza Suite" (1968), "The Prisoner of Second Avenue" (1972), "The Real Thing" (1984), "Death of a Salesman" (2012); Best Musical, "Annie" (1977); Best Play, "The Real Thing" (1984); Best Director of a Musical, "Monty Python's Spamalot" (2005)
Getty Images
Whoopi Goldberg, performer and producer (1955 - ) Emmy: Best Special Class Special, "Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel" (2002); Best Talk Show Host, "The View" (2009) Grammy: Best Comedy Recording, "Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show Recording" (1985) Oscar: Best Supporting Actress, "Ghost" (1990) Tony: Best Musical (producing), "Thoroughly Modern Millie" (2002)
Getty Images
Scott Rudin, producer (1958 - ) Emmy: Best Children's Program, "He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin'" (1984) Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, "The Book of Mormon" (2012) Oscar: Best Picture, "No Country for Old Men" (2007) Tony: 12 awards, for producing musicals "Passion" (1994) and "The Book of Mormon" (2012) and the plays "Copenhagen" (2000), "Doubt" (2005), "The History Boys" (2006), "God of Carnage" (2009), "Fences" (2010), "Death of a Salesman" (2012), "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" (2015), "Skylight" (2015), "The Humans" (2016) and "A View From the Bridge" (2016)
Getty Images
Robert Lopez, composer (1975 - ) Emmy: Best Music Direction and Composition, "Wonder Pets" (2008, 2010) Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, "The Book of Mormon" (2012); Best Compilation Soundtrack, "Frozen" (2015), Best Song for Visual Media, "Let It Go" from "Frozen" (2015) Oscar: Best Original Song, "Let It Go" from "Frozen" (2014) Tony: Best Score, "Avenue Q" (2004); Best Score and Best Book of a Musical, "The Book of Mormon" (2011)
Getty Images
John Legend, songwriter and producer (1978-)
Emmy: Outstanding Live Variety Special, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"
Grammy: Best New Artist (2005); Best R&B Album, "Get Lifted" (2005); Best R&B Vocal, "Ordinary People" (2005); Best Male R&B Vocal, "Heaven" (2006); Best R&B Duo or Group, "Family Affair" (2006); Best R&B Vocal or Group, "Stay With Me by the Sea" (2008); Best R&B Album, "Wake Up!" (2010); Best R&B Song, "Shine" (2010); Best R&B Vocal, "Hang On in There" (2010); Best Song Written for Visual Medium, "Glory" (2015)
Oscar: Best Original Song, "Glory" from "Selma (2014)
Tony: Producer of Best Play Revival, "August Wilson's Jitney" (2017)
Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer and producer (1948-)
Emmy: Outstanding Live Variety Special, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"
Grammy: Best Cast Album, "Evita" (1980); Best Cast Album, "Cats" (1983); Best Contemporary Composition, "Lloyd Webber: Requiem" (1985)
Oscar: Best Original Song, "You Must Love Me" from "Evita" (1996)
Tony: Best Score, "Evita" (1980); Best Score, "Cats" (1983); Best Score, "Sunset Boulevard" (1995)
Tim Rice, lyricist and producer (1944-)
Emmy: Outstanding Live Variety Special, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"
Grammy: Best Cast Album, "Evita" (1980); Song of the Year and Song for Film or TV, "A Whole New World" (1993); Best Album for Children, "Aladdin" (1993); Best Cast Album, "Aida" (2000)
Oscar: Best Original Song, "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin" (1992); "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from "The Lion King" (1994); "You Must Love Me" from "Evita" (1996)
Tony: Best Book and Best Score, "Evita" (1980); Best Score, "Aida" (2000)
1 of 16
Only a few entertainers have earned competitive Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards