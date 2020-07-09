Academy Museum Adds Ryan Murphy and 5 Others to Board of Trustees

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has added Emmy-winner Ryan Murphy and five other new members to its Board of Trustees, AMPAS announced on Thursday.

The other new members for the museum, set to open on April 30, 2021, are Patricia S. Bellinger, Arnaud Boetsch, Olivier de Givenchy, Ray Halbritter and Regina K. Scully.

The board oversees the museum’s strategic vision, maintains its financial health and ensures the museum meets its mission of serving film lovers.

“We are thrilled to welcome these six remarkable leaders to our board of trustees. Their achievements in their respective fields demonstrate the passion and leadership that they will contribute to the Academy Museum. We look forward to working together on the world’s premier institution dedicated to the art and science of movies,” Ron Meyer, board chair and vice chairman of NBCUniversal, said in a statement.

“The Academy Museum is honored to add these incredible trustees to our new and growing board. They bring a wealth of experiences and perspectives, spanning several disciplines, that will be vital to our thoughtful planning and development. I could not be happier to welcome them,” Academy Museum director Bill Kramer said in a statement.

The new trustees join existing board members Ron Meyer, chair; Ted Sarandos, vice chair; Kimberly Steward, secretary; Jim Gianopulos, treasurer; Jason Blum, Laura Dern, David Dolby, Sidonie Seydoux Dumas, Mark Johnson, Miky Lee (Mie Kyung Lee), Tom Hanks, Dawn Hudson, Katherine Oliver, Alejandro Ramírez Magaña, Dominic Ng, David Rubin, Emma Thomas, Diane von Furstenberg, and Kevin Yeaman.

Patricia S. Bellinger is chief of staff and strategic advisor to the president of Harvard University, and she previously served as adjunct lecturer and senior fellow at Harvard Kennedy School (HKS), executive director at the Center for Public Leadership at HKS, and executive director of Executive Education at Harvard Business School.

Boetsch is the global director of communication and image at Rolex and is based in Geneva, Switzerland, and before that he was once a professional tennis player who ranked 12th in the world in 1996.

De Givenchy leads the West Region for J.P. Morgan’s Private Bank overseeing operations in California, Washington, Arizona, Utah, and Colorado. He also has direct responsibility for the Private Bank’s Los Angeles market and is chairman of JPMorgan Chase’s firmwide West Coast Market Leadership Team, which coordinates partnership across all line of business.

Halbritter is the national representative of the Oneida Indian Nation, New York since 1975 and CEO of its enterprises since 1990. He’s also an executive producer of the documentary “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World.”

Murphy is the screenwriter, producer, and director known for “Glee,” “Nip/Tuck,” “American Horror Story,” “Feud,” “Pose,” and he’ll next direct a feature adaptation of the Broadway show “The Prom” and produce an adaptation of “The Boys in the Band,” both scheduled for release on Netflix in 2020.

Scully is the founder and CEO of Artemis Rising Foundation, a philanthropic organization dedicated to developing and promoting media, education, and the arts. She has produced more than 200 documentary films focused on social justice issues, including gender-parity, the achievement gap, and trauma recovery. She’s an Oscar-nominated producer behind films such as “The Invisible War,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” “The Great Hack” and more.

The Academy Museum was meant to open this December after years of delays and new investments, but it will be delayed one more time to April along with the 2021 Oscars as a result of the pandemic. The museum is located at the corner of Wilshire and Fairfax in Los Angeles and is a restoration of the Saban Building by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano.

The Saban Building will feature six floors, including exhibition spaces, the 288-seat Ted Mann Theater, the Shirley Temple Education Studio, special event spaces, conservation areas, a café, and a store. The new spherical addition will connect to the Saban Building via glass bridges and will feature the 1,000-seat David Geffen Theater and the rooftop Dolby Family Terrace.

Among some of the inaugural exhibits will be galleries curated by directors Spike Lee and Pedro Almodóvar, composer Hildur Guðnadóttir and sound designer Ben Burtt, as well as a history of “The Wizard of Oz,” a history of the Academy Awards, and an exhibition of the films of Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, the first time the studio has collaborated with an institution for such a gallery outside of Japan.