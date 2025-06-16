Jason Reitman, Teddy Schwarzman, Hiro Matsuoka Elected to Academy Museum Board of Trustees

Tom Dolby, Cindy Huang, Hiro Matsuoka, Jason Reitman and Teddy Schwarzman have been elected to the Board of Trustees that oversees the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the museum announced on Monday.

The five new trustees will join a board that oversees policies and fundraising for the museum, which opened in September 2021. In a statement announcing the new trustees, Academy Museum Director and President Amy Homma said, “Their deep commitment to the mission of our museum will further help bring exciting exhibitions, screenings, programs, initiatives and collections and help us to grow our audiences from around the globe.”

New trustees are voted on by the existing board and ratified by the nine-member Academy Foundation Board, which includes Howard Berger, Brooke Breton, Donna Gigliotti, Academy President Janet Yang and Reitman.

Dolby is a novelist and stand-up comedian, and the director of “Last Weekend” and “The Artist’s Wife,” the executive producer of “Call Me by Your Name” and “Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood” and the founder of Water’s End Productions.

Huang is a banker and entrepreneur who spent more than 20 years at Citibank and HSBC, co-founded VC Edgewater and serves as the CEO of EC Lending Group and the co-founder of Swift Plus.

Matsuoka is the president and CEO of Toho Co., Ltd., the Japanese entertainment company responsible for the “Godzilla” series and for Akira Kurosawa’s “Seven Samurai.”

Reitman is the director of “Juno,” “Up in the Air,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and last year’s “Saturday Night,” and a current member of the Academy Board of Governors representing the Directors Branch.

Schwarzman is the CEO of the media company Black Bear and a producer of films that include “The Imitation Game,” “Mudbound,” “Sing Sing” and “Nyad.”

The five new trustees join a board that already includes 27 members: Olivier de Givenchy, Dr. Eric Esrailian, Patricia Bellinger Balzer, Jim Gianopulos, Howard Berger, Arnaud Boetsch, Effie T. Brown (honorary trustee), Sidonie Seydoux Dumas, Sid Ganis (honorary trustee), Donna Gigliotti, Julia S. Gouw, Ray Halbritter, Tom Hanks, Amy Homma, Travis Knight, Bill Kramer, Miky Lee, Eva Longoria, Ryan Murphy, Katherine L. Oliver, Alejandro Ramírez Magaña, Shira Ruderman, Ted Sarandos, Regina K. Scully, Kimberly Steward, Janet Yang and Kevin Yeaman.