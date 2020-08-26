Academy Museum Creative Director Peter Castro Subject of LAPD Sexual Assault Investigation

Peter Castro, a creative director of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for a sexual assault crime, according to a report in Deadline. LAPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We have been informed of the investigation involving alleged conduct by a museum employee outside of work. We are aware that the alleged conduct did not occur at the Academy or the Academy Museum and that the accuser is not affiliated with either. We will reserve further comment while this is being investigated by law enforcement authorities,” an Academy Museum spokesperson told TheWrap.

Castro has not formally been charged, but a police report was filed in July with the LAPD’s Wilshire station, according to Deadline. The counts include one count of rape and four counts of sexual assault. An investigation of the report is ongoing.

Castro did not immediately respond to TheWrap for a request for comment.

The Academy Museum did not comment on whether it is launching an additional investigation or if any disciplinary action has been planned.

Castro has served as a creative director with the Academy Museum for just over a year and previously spent eight years at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City.

Ron Meyer recently stepped down from his position on the Academy Museum’s board after resigning from NBCUniversal.

Deadline first reported the news.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.