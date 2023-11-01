Academy Museum Gala Set for December After Postponement in Wake of Hamas Attack on Israel

The Academy Museum Gala, often referred to as the Met Gala of the West Coast, has been rescheduled for Dec. 3.

The event, an annual fundraiser for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, was originally postponed to Oct. 14 following the Oct. 7 attacks against Israel by Hamas.

The Academy explained, “The Academy Museum Gala has been rescheduled for December 3, 2023. As a fundraiser, the event is moving forward with the support and encouragement of SAG-AFTRA. The evening will help raise vital funds to support museum exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming, including screenings, K-12 programs, and access initiatives in service of the general public and the local community of Los Angeles.”

“The ongoing conflict in Israel and Palestine remains top of mind. We are moving forward with care, respect and thoughtfulness,” the statement concluded.

Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Sofia Coppola, and Michael B. Jordan are all slated to be awarded at the event.

Jacqueline Stewart, Academy Museum president and director, emailed Museum Gala supporters today with the news. She wrote, “After careful consideration, I am pleased to let you know that we have a new gala date confirmed. The situation in Israel and Palestine remains top of mind, and we move forward with care and thoughtfulness.”

The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike could also impact the event. It is expected that studio executives will sit out the night if negotiations with the actor’s union have not concluded.

The Academy Museum announced plans to postpone the event on Oct 12 with a statement that explained, “Out of respect for the devastating conflict and loss of life happening overseas, we have made the decision to postpone the Academy Museum gala this Saturday. We look forward to rescheduling at a later date. We thank everybody deeply for their support.”

News of the new event date was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.