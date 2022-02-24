Oscars Fan Favorite Vote Twitter

What the Academy Is Doing to Protect Oscars Fan Favorite Vote From Tech-Savvy Fandoms

by | February 24, 2022 @ 11:30 AM

In the midst of criticism over its latest ploy to attract viewers to the awards show, the Academy has ways to deter bots

On the surface, the Oscars’ first fan favorite vote via Twitter feels like a fun way to get audiences more involved with the Oscars, but below that surface there’s potential for highly dedicated, tech-savvy fans to create ways to “ballot stuff” the Twitter-based popularity contest.

When it comes to any sort of fan vote or user survey online, there will always be those trying to manipulate it, according to an individual who has expertise dealing with “review bombing,” or the act of people spamming a film or show’s online listing with negative reviews and ratings.

Become a member to read more.

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

NBC Boasts Wednesday’s Top 3 Shows With ‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘Chicago PD’
"Reacher" (Prime Video)

Amazon’s ‘Reacher’ Slips on List of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart
Globes Illustration by Brian Taylor

Golden Globes One Year After Meltdown: Are Reforms Enough to Save Embattled HFPA?
jeopardy

‘Jeopardy!’ College Championship Finale Ties ‘This Is Us’ as Tuesday’s Highest-Rated Show
Dog

How Channing Tatum’s ‘Dog’ Became This Year’s Latest Low-Budget Box Office Hit
Oscars statues

Film Academy Gets Zero Stars From Critics for Cutting 8 Key Categories From Oscars Broadcast
Oscars statues

Oscars Shakeup: 8 Awards to Be Handed Out Ahead of Live Telecast

Ratings: Morena Baccarin’s ‘The Endgame’ Debuts on NBC to 3.2 Million Viewers
uncharted tom holland

Can ‘Uncharted’ Hit Blockbuster Status After $51 Million Box Office Opening?
truth social donald trump

Why Trump’s Truth App Could Overcome Botched Launch | Analysis 
yellowstone-kevin-costner

How Paramount Can Become a Real Contender in the Streaming Wars | Charts