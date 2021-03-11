‘Access Hollywood’ Spinoff ‘All Access’ Canceled, Will End in June

NBCUniversal’s “Access Hollywood” companion series “All Access” has been canceled after a year-and-a-half run, TheWrap has confirmed.

The half-hour entertainment news program, which featured “Access Hollywood” hosts Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover, Scott Evans and correspondent Sibley Scoles, was billed as a further in-depth look into the national headlines to “uncover the extraordinary real-life drama occurring in everyday places and explore compelling true crime and uplifting human interest stories.” It debuted in September 2019.

Taped at Terrace Studios and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution, the show aired in just four markets: New York (WNBC), Los Angeles (KNBC), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV) and Hartford (WVIT).

Also Read: Billy Bush Says 2005 Trump 'Access Hollywood' Tape Was 'Weaponized' Against Him (Video)

The final episodes of “All Access” will air in June. The other three shows in the franchise — “Access Daily,” “Access Weekend” and the flagship “Access Hollywood” — will all move forward with additional seasons.

“Access Hollywood” and “All Access” are executive produced by FitzPatrick, Stewart Bailey and Mike Marson. Cara Petry and Sharon Spaeth are supervising producers, with Claudia Eaton as senior producer.

Variety first reported the news.