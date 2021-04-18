Go Pro Today

ACM Awards 2021: Luke Bryan, Maren Morris Win Big (Complete Winners List)

Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan was unable to attend Nashville ceremony due to positive COVID

| April 18, 2021 @ 10:05 PM Last Updated: April 19, 2021 @ 4:47 AM
Maren Morris performs with Ryan Hurd at ACM Awards. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

Luke Bryan won Entertainer of the Year at Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday — though the singer was unable to attend the live, in-person Nashville ceremony due to a positive COVID-19 test last week.

Maren Morris also took home two prizes at the event, including Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for her hit “The Bones.”

Carly Pearce also Lee Brice won two awards for “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” as Single and Music Event of the Year.

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton co-hosted the ceremony, which aired on CBS.

See the complete list of winners below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Bryan

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Maren Morris

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Thomas Rhett

DUO OF THE YEAR
Dan + Shay

GROUP OF THE YEAR
Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR 
Gabby Barrett

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR 
Jimmie Allen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb
Record Label: Mercury Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
Producers: busbee
Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records

SONG OF THE YEAR
“The Bones” – Maren Morris
Songwriter(s): Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz
Publishers: Big Machine Music, LLC; Extraordinary Alien Publishing; International Dog Music; Oh Denise Publishing; Round Hill Songs; Warner-Tamerlane
Publishing Corp.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Worldwide Beautiful” – Kane Brown
Director: Alex Alvga
Producer: Christen Pinkston

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
Producer: busbee
Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records

