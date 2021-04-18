ACM Awards 2021: Luke Bryan, Maren Morris Win Big (Complete Winners List)

Luke Bryan won Entertainer of the Year at Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday — though the singer was unable to attend the live, in-person Nashville ceremony due to a positive COVID-19 test last week.
Maren Morris also took home two prizes at the event, including Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for her hit “The Bones.”
Carly Pearce also Lee Brice won two awards for “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” as Single and Music Event of the Year.
Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton co-hosted the ceremony, which aired on CBS.
See the complete list of winners below.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Bryan
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Maren Morris
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Thomas Rhett
DUO OF THE YEAR
Dan + Shay
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Old Dominion
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Gabby Barrett
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb
Record Label: Mercury Nashville
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
Producers: busbee
Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
“The Bones” – Maren Morris
Songwriter(s): Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz
Publishers: Big Machine Music, LLC; Extraordinary Alien Publishing; International Dog Music; Oh Denise Publishing; Round Hill Songs; Warner-Tamerlane
Publishing Corp.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Worldwide Beautiful” – Kane Brown
Director: Alex Alvga
Producer: Christen Pinkston
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
Producer: busbee
Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records