ACM Awards 2021: Luke Bryan, Maren Morris Win Big (Complete Winners List)

Luke Bryan won Entertainer of the Year at Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday — though the singer was unable to attend the live, in-person Nashville ceremony due to a positive COVID-19 test last week.

Maren Morris also took home two prizes at the event, including Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for her hit “The Bones.”

Carly Pearce also Lee Brice won two awards for “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” as Single and Music Event of the Year.

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton co-hosted the ceremony, which aired on CBS.

See the complete list of winners below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Maren Morris

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Thomas Rhett

DUO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb

Record Label: Mercury Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

Producers: busbee

Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

Songwriter(s): Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz

Publishers: Big Machine Music, LLC; Extraordinary Alien Publishing; International Dog Music; Oh Denise Publishing; Round Hill Songs; Warner-Tamerlane

Publishing Corp.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Worldwide Beautiful” – Kane Brown

Director: Alex Alvga

Producer: Christen Pinkston

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

Producer: busbee

Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records