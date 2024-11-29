Canadian Stage Actor Dies During ‘A Christmas Carol’ Performance in Edmonton

Julien Arnold, a veteran stage actor from the Citadel Theatre company in Edmonton, Canada, died onstage after suffering a medical emergency during a weekend production of “A Christmas Carol.” He was 59.

Arnold died Sunday, according to the Edmonton Journal. No cause was given. He was playing the role of Fezziwig, the high-spirited apprentice of Ebenezer Scrooge, when he was stricken onstage.

Paramedics rushed to the theater and attempted to resuscitate Arnold, but he died at the scene.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news of the sudden passing of Julien Arnold, a beloved actor and dear friend of the Citadel Theatre,” the company posted on Instagram. “A cherished member of the Edmonton theatre community, Julien was a gifted performer whose charisma and talent graced our stage in countless productions, including ‘A Christmas Carol.’”

The company said Arnold “brought joy, heart and depth to every role, and his artistic contributions – and big hugs – will be deeply missed.”

Citadel said it was dedicating the remaining run of “A Christmas Carol” to his memory.