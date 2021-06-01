Misty Rowe • (1976) "Goodbye, Norma Jean"
Young actress Misty Rowe played Monroe (née Norma Jean Baker) in this 1976 biopic.
Tracey Gold • (1980) "Marilyn: The Untold Story"
Yes, the "Growing Pains" star played a young Marilyn in this TV movie.
Catherine Hicks • (1980) "Marilyn: The Untold Story"
And Catherine Hicks, best known as the mom in "Seventh Heaven," played an older Marilyn.
Madonna • (1984) "Material Girl"
The pop star channeled Marilyn in the classic music video for her 1984 hit, which was an homage to the actress' "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" routine in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."
Theresa Russell • (1985) "Insignificance"
Russell played Monroe in a film that imagined the actress meeting up with Albert Einstein, Joe DiMaggio and Senator Joseph MacCarthy.
Paula Lane • (1989) "Good Night, Sweet Marilyn"
This biopic features Paula Lane as Marilyn -- but also flashbacks to a young Norma Jean that are clips from "Goodbye, Norma Jean."
Susan Griffiths • (1991) "Marilyn and Me"; (1993) "Quantum Leap"; (1994) "Pulp Fiction"; (1997) "Dark Skies"; (1997) "Timecop" and many more
In the 1990s, Susan Griffiths made a career as a serial Monroe impersonator.
Melody Anderson • (1993) "Marilyn & Bobby: Her Final Affair"
This TV movie imagines the actress' romantic fling with Bobby Kennedy
Mira Sorvino • (1996) "Norma Jean & Marilyn"
Oscar winner Mira Sorvino played the legend in this 1996 movie.
Ashley Judd • (1996) "Norma Jean & Marilyn"
Ashley Judd played the pre-fame Norma Jean in the same film.
Barbara Niven • (1998) "Rat Pack"
Niven plays opposite Ray Liotta as Frank Sinatra, Joe Montegna as Dean Martin and Don Cheadle as Sammy Davis Jr. in this HBO film.
Poppy Montgomery • (2001) "Blonde"
Poppy Montgomery starred in this fictionalized biopic based on Joyce Carol Oates' novel
Charlotte Sullivan • (2011) "The Kennedys"
Michelle Williams • (2011) "My Week With Marilyn"
Williams earned an Oscar nomination for her role -- as did Kenneth Branagh as Laurence Olivier trying to wrangle the star in a film he's directing.
Blake Lively • (2012) "Gossip Girl"
Naturally, "Gossip Girl"'s resident blonde decked herself out as Marilyn.
Uma Thurman • (2012) "Smash"
The short-lived NBC series about the making of a Broadway musical about Monroe featured multiple iterations of the star, including Uma Thurman.
Megan Hilty • (2012) "Smash"
Broadway veteran Megan Hilty also angled for the plum role in the show-within-a-show.
Katharine McPhee • (2012) "Smash"
The "American Idol" alum played a Broadway newbie whose raw talent made her a contender for the lead role.
Kelli Garner • (2015) "The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe"
Garner starred opposite Susan Sarandon in this Lifetime miniseries.
Ana de Armas • (2021) "Blonde"
The "Knives Out" star is the latest to play Monroe, in an updated version of Oates' fictionalized biography "Blonde."